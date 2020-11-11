Cheryl Burke Weighs In on Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars has been riddled with drama from all sides of the dance floor and the judging table, and the rumors and speculation has not stopped yet.

Last week, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko announced that he was getting a divorce from his wife of 14 years, Emma Samodanova. In a new interview with People magazine, Samodanova said that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Fans were quick to point to one particular person they believed may have been the woman Savchenko was cheating with and started pointing fingers at his Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause, who has already denied the rumors.

Now, pro dancer Cheryl Burke gave her two cents about the rumors on an episode of her Pretty Messed Up podcast.

Burke Talked About the Rumors Surrounding Savchenko and Stause

During a new podcast episode, Burke talked about the rumors surrounding her co-stars and scoffed at the idea that Stause and Savchenko were seeing each other.

“Just because they dry hump on TV guys, doesn’t mean it’s real,” she said. “This is the whole thing. When you’re in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen. People dry hump and people go, ‘Oh! They’re having sex.’ But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they’re actually really having sex?”

She followed up by saying that she doesn’t know for sure if anything was going on between Stause and Savchenko, but the timing of the whole thing is a little weird.

Burke Sent Her Love to Savchenko and His Family

Burke said that she knows Savchenko and his wife, and she hopes that they will both be happy.

“S*** happens,” she said. “I’m not saying anything has happened with [Gleb and Chrishell]. Right now, it’s just a big deal because Gleb and his wife are separating. I’ve known them for awhile… This can’t be easy for anybody right now, especially when you have kids involved.”

Stause denied the rumors as soon as they started popping up.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” she said in an Instagram story. “Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

She continued, “As you can imagine, countless hours of training and dance rehearsals created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Savchenko said that he and his wife were planning to work on co-parenting their two children, Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10.

“We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time,” Savchenko wrote on Instagram. He has also turned off Instagram comments on posts for the time being.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

