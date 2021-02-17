Will Gleb Savchenko Return as a Pro on Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Gleb Savchenko is one of many Dancing With the Stars pros who aren’t quite sure if they’ll be back in the ballroom for season 30. It’s not that he doesn’t want to return, but since the show hasn’t officially been renewed, it’s not clear when anyone will know when (or if) the show will be filming again.

In a recent interview with Mr. Warburton magazine, Savchenko opened up about his future on the show and the possibility of same-sex couples being included in the future.

“Last season, when Johnny Weir got on the show, I was like, ‘Johnny, you have to be my partner,’ but they ended up not doing it,” Savchenko told the outlet.

The hope for the dancer is that America’s version of Dancing With the Stars would follow the lead of the international versions, where same-sex couples have been introduced.

On the 16th season of Australia’s version of Dancing With the Stars, drag queen Courtney Act (offstage name Shane Gilberto Jenek) was paired with professional dancer Joshua Keefe. On the British version, titled Strictly Come Dancing, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams was paired with dancer Katya Jones.

Savchenko Says He Isn’t Sure if He’ll Be Back For Season 30

Savchenko isn’t quite sure where he’ll be for season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but he is hoping he’ll be able to return.

“2021 has started off great, and I’m looking forward to new opportunities and new projects,” Savchenko told the outlet.

When asked if he’ll be back for season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, he said, “I hope I will, but you never know. I’m pretty sure I’m coming back and I’m excited.”

Season 30 Will Likely Premiere in Fall 2021

Witney Carson is another pro who opened up about whether or not they’ll return to the ballroom.

Carson talked to Us Weekly about the possibilities of returning to the ballroom for season 30.

“That’s the goal,” the 27-year-old told the outlet. “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

Carson does plan to return to the show for a new season, but the professional dancer doesn’t know for sure if that will happen just yet. She told Us Weekly that she was going to be “chilling until August” at which point she would learn more about if she’ll be back.

The new mother was able to enjoy season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, even though she wasn’t able to participate in the show.

“I just enjoyed it as a fan,” she told the outlet. “I was just eating my food on commercial breaks like, ‘This is so much less stressed than if I were there.’”

During her conversation with Us Weekly, Carson talked about missing being on the show.

“Obviously I missed it so much,” she shared. “I miss everybody on there as well. I’m definitely ready to go back.”

Carson took home the mirrorball trophy in 2018 and is hoping to pull through once again to win the Mirrorball in 2021.

