DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko Breaks Silence on Affair Rumor

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has responded to the claim that he and Jana Kramer, his season 23 partner, had an affair while they were on the show.

Here is what happened and what the professional dancer had to say in response:

Jana Kramer’s Ex-Boyfriend Claimed That She Told Him She Slept With Savchenko

Kramer’s recent ex-boyfriend Ian Schinelli told US Weekly in an interview that Kramer told him she slept with Savchenko while she was competing on “Dancing With the STars,” which US Weekly reports was confirmed to them by “multiple sources.”

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb,” Schinelli told US Weekly. “She justified it saying, ‘We were legally separated.’”

The Mike in question is Jana’s ex-husband Mike Caussin. The two of them separated and Caussin went to rehab while she was on the show. In the 2020 book they co-wrote titled “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully,” Kramer wrote about having to admit to her then-husband about the “flirts and flings” she had while she was on the show, but she did not name names as to who they were with.

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April 2021; they share two children, a daughter named Jolie and a son named Jace.

Gleb Says ‘Absolutely Not’ on Affair Rumor

Play

Gleb Savchenko SHUTS DOWN Jana Kramer Affair Rumors (Exclusive) Gleb Savchenko chats with ET's Denny Directo at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro reacts to the competition series transitioning over to Disney+ and shuts down rumors about an alleged affair he had with his former dance partner, Jana Kramer. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards… 2022-06-05T23:30:02Z

On the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Savchenko spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” about Schianelli’s claim, denying that anything happened between him and Kramer.

“Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely no,” said Savchenko, adding that maybe Kramer told Schianelli that to make him jealous.

“Whatever she might have said to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you could ask her the same question, she’d probably answer the same thing,” said Savchenko. “I just feel a little sad that he had to go that way and say something like that.”

He also said he was “totally surprised” by the quote and that so was Kramer.

“She texted me, she’s like, ‘Dude, can you imagine? He said all of this! I’ve never —’ Like, you know, whatever. But absolutely no,” said Savchenko.

He also said that it’s natural to have a “connection” while dancing together and it’s his job as the pro to lean into that chemistry to keep them in the competition.

“There’s a lot of acting, there’s a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry, and when you dance and you train someone every day and you’re up close and personal, you develop a certain connection — the viewers see it. You want to have that because you want to last in the competition and my job is to make sure that we go really, really far,” said the dancer.

He also said that Kramer is game to return to the show if they ask her to, saying, “[Kramer] said, ‘Listen, if there’s an all-star season I’m coming back and I’m dancing with you.'”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Slammed For ‘Racist’ Comments Made During Queen’s Jubilee Broadcast