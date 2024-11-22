DWTS Pro Rallies For Return of Artem Chigvintsev Next Season

Gleb Savchenko hopes to see Artem Chigvintsev back in the ballroom.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer spoke out in an interview to explain why his friend deserves a spot on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition next season despite his recent personal woes.

Speaking with Us Weekly in November 2024, Savchenko admitted he misses Chigvintsev. “I miss him being a pro, I think we need to bring him back,” Savchenko said. “I want Artem to come back to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a pro for the next season.”

“Everybody loves him,” the Russian American dancer added. “Everybody wants him back on the show and he’s just amazing. He’s an amazing dancer. He’s an amazing choreographer. He’s an amazing performer. He’s an amazing teacher. He’s so patient.”

Savchenko noted that Chigvintsev frequently gets his celebrity partners far into the competition and can take someone who knows nothing about dance and turn them into a dancer.

In 2020, Chigvintsev won the mirrorball trophy with “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe during season 29. He also made it to the finals with Charity Lawson in 2023.

Chigvintsev was not asked to compete in the 33rd season of DWTS in 2024.

Artem’s Attorney Confirmed He Would Like to Return to DWTS

Several weeks before DWTS season 33 premiered, Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa on suspicion of corporal injury to spouse after he placed a 911 medical emergency call. In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Chigvintsev denied that he abused his wife Nikki Garcia. Criminal charges were not filed against Chigvintsev following an investigation by Napa County District Attorney, People magazine reported .

While some viewers feel that Chigvintsev won’t be asked to return to DWTS, the dancer’s attorney Ilona Antonyan told TMZ he would like to go back as a full-time pro dancer next season. Antonyan noted that Chigvintsev has not been asked to return but he remains on good terms with producers and is hopeful about his future on the show.

Chigvintsev sat in the audience during the special 500th Episode theme week in November 2024 after being invited to attend by producers.

A Former DWTS Pro Predicted Artem Won’t Be Asked Back

While Savchenko has high hopes for Chigvintsev’s return former pro dancer Cheryl Burke said he doesn’t have much of a chance of being asked back. During a November episode of her podcast, “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Burke predicted that Chigvintsev is “not going to get asked back on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ at least for another ten seasons.” That equates to 10 years as the show currently only airs once per year, in the fall.

Burke updated her stance on her next podcast to admit the “door” could be “open” for Chigvintsev due to his invite for the 500th Episode. She admitted she doesn’t really know what will happen.

In August, Burke told her fans on “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans,” that Chigvintsev was like family to her. “Someone who I’ve grown up with, who actually we used to live together in my family’s home in the Bay Area,” she said. “It’s so [shocking]. I get kind of emotional,” she added of his legal issues.

Chigvintsev and Garcia have since divorced.