DWTS Pro Confirms He Ended Relationship

Gleb Savchenko confirmed that he initiated the end of his relationship with Brooks Nader.

In a TikTok video taken during a pro dancer rehearsal session on November 1, “Dancing With the Stars” dancers Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold confronted Savchenko about his relationship with Nader—and the father of two came clean on his relationship status.

Savchenko also denied that he has been filming TikToks with the “Sports Illustrated” model since their exit from the ABC dancing competition.

Savchenko, 41, and Nader, 27, had a sizzling connection during their partnership on “Dancing With the Stars.” They were spotted kissing backstage and were soon blatant with their PDA. They even got matching tattoos days before their elimination.

After their elimination on October 15, a source told Us Weekly the two were still an item. “Brooks and Gleb plan on seeing each other post-DWTS, they’re still having fun together,” the insider claimed in mid-October. “They will still be spending time together not rehearsing and are excited to be living life without having such a rigorous rehearsal schedule.”

But the post-ballroom romance did not last long, as Savchenko has now confirmed.

Gleb Savchenko Says He Misses Brooks Nader

During a break at a DWTS rehearsal, presumably for the upcoming show’s upcoming 500th episode gala, Sosa and Arnold called Savchenko over to grill him. Sosa showed the Russian American dancer screenshots from two separate TikToks that he and Nader filmed that appeared to be set in the same house.

Days earlier, Savchenko posted a TikTok video of him drinking coffee at a kitchen table, and fans thought the table and background looked exactly like the background in a video that Nader posted the previous day.

“Will you explain this to me?” Arnold asked Savchenko of the screenshots. “That is Brooks’ house. How is that not the same place?”

Savchenko stared at the photo and noted, “She has a light in the background. My house is exactly the same, it’s a new building. I’m in one of those cheap [expletive] remodel houses, that’s what it is.”

“It’s not the same house, it’s a totally different house,” he clarified of the comparison to Nader’s background. “[She has] a plant. I’ve never seen that plant before. I had my plant, I had it for a long time. I actually brought it from my old place to my new place.”

He then looked into the camera and told Nader he missed her. “Brooks if you’re watching this, I miss you, you know. Maybe you can…” Savchenko said.

“You were the one that texted her, Gleb!” Arnold interrupted. “You were the one who ended it.”

Sosa then asked Savchenko if he ended things with Nader.

“I did,” he confirmed.

When asked why he ended things with Nader if he misses her, Savchenko smiled and replied, “Well, stop recording and I might tell you!”

Gleb Savchenko Ended Things With Brooks Via Text

While they reportedly planned to give things a go after DWTS, days after Savchenko and Nader’s elimination a source told Us Weekly that the pro dancer ended the relationship via text.

“Gleb got way too comfortable, especially in the amount of time he was spending at Brooks’ home to a point it had begun to concern Brooks’ people and family close to her,” the insider claimed. “Gleb sensed Brooks pulling back because of this [and wanted to] get ahead of the situation.”

Nader’s three sisters are protective of her after all working with Savchenko for a Dedication Night dance on their final night in the competition. After Savchenko took to TikTok to post a cryptic video in which he lip-synced to the Artemis lyrics, “You’re nothing like your tattoos, there’s nothing permanent about you,” Nader’s sister Sarah Jane chimed in.

Sarah Jane Nader commented on Savchenko’s post with, “Then why’d you text her ‘I miss you’ last night?”