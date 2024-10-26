DWTS Season 33 Star Posts Cryptic TikTok Amid Breakup Report

Brooks Nader seems to have confirmed that her romance with “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Gleb Savchenko is done.

On October 24, the model posted a TikTok video about being on the receiving end of a breakup. Many fans wondered if Nader posted the clip to confirm that her relationship with Savchenko was over.

Nader, 27, and Savchenko, 40, were eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” on October 16 following their Dedication Night dance with her three sisters. During their five weeks on the celebrity ballroom show, the two made headlines for their flirty relationship and PDA.

A DWTS Pro Questioned Brooks’ Nader’s TikTok Video

In her TikTok video, Nader wore an oversized black leather jacket and matching cowboy hat as she dug through her purse. A TikTok sound played with a man’s voice saying, “This is why I don’t think that we should be together. And I’ve thought about it a lot and this is what’s gonna happen. I’m gonna keep pursuing what I’m pursuing and because I’m doing that it’s gonna take up more and more of my time and I’m not gonna be able to spend as much time with you.”

The sound is from a breakup scene in the 2014 movie “Whiplash” and it is part of a TikTok trend.

As the breakup sound played, Nader feigned confusion, then took a sip of her drink before laughing and looking away.

“When he’s breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating,” she captioned the clip.

Fans reacted to the video, including DWTS pro Ezra Sosa, who wrote, “wait…WHAT.”

“WE NEED THE TEA! YOU GOTTA DO A REACTION VIDEO WITH GLEB!!!” anotehr fan begged Sosa.

“Wait you and gleb ‘broke up’?” another fan asked Nader.

“NOOOO WHATTTT,” another wrote.

“No, no, no. Lock that man down. Brooks & Gleb forever 🥰,” another chimed in.

“You can’t just drop a crumb like this AND NOT EXPLAIN. Tell us what happened 🥲🥲🥲,” another fan begged.

Nader posted a second TikTok that poked fun at getting matching tattoos with an ex. Nader and Savchenko got matching tattoos days before their DWTS elimination.

On October 25, a source told Us Weekly that Nader and Savchenko are no longer an item. “Gleb ended things, but Brooks is continuing to live her best life,” the insider claimed. The source alleged the DWTS couple ended their relationship about a week after their elimination from the ABC dancing competition.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Posted Videos Together After Their DWTS Elimination

Savchenko and Nader were surprised by their elimination from DWTS, but they still chalked it up as a win. After they were booted from the ABC ballroom, Nader posted a TikTok video that showed her making out with Savchenko as the popular TikTok sound, “A win is a win,” played in the background.

A source also told Us Weekly that the pro dancer and the “Sports Illustrated” model would continue their relationship. “Brooks and Gleb plan on seeing each other post-DWTS, they’re still having fun together,” the insider told the outlet. “They will still be spending time together not rehearsing and are excited to be living life without having such a rigorous rehearsal schedule.”

In an October 2024 interview on Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material” podcast that aired just before the DWTS elimination, Savchenko described his relationship with Nader as “hanging out.” “We just have a good time. She’s amazing, I love being around her,” he said.

“I wasn’t planning on meeting anyone,” he added of the unexpected spark with his DWTS dance partner. “I was going through – I broke up with my girlfriend of three years and I was going through a lot, just wanted to be on my own. Never planned anything.”