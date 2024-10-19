Gleb Savchenko & Brooks Nader Still Together After DWTS Elimination: Report

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader are still spending time together despite their unexpected elimination on “Dancing With the Stars.”

According to a source for Us Weekly, the pro dancer, 40, and the “Sports Illustrated” model, 27, will continue their sizzling hot connection off the dance floor. “Brooks and Gleb plan on seeing each other post-DWTS, they’re still having fun together,” the insider told the outlet in October 2024. “They will still be spending time together not rehearsing and are excited to be living life without having such a rigorous rehearsal schedule.”

Savchenko and Nader were eliminated from DWTS following their Week 5 Dedication Night dance which featured Nader’s three sisters.

Brooks Nader Posted Flirty TikToks With Gleb After Their Elimination

Savchenko and Nader have been known for their flirty relationship and PDA. Following their elimination, they made it clear that their bond goes beyond the ballroom. On October 16, Nader shared a TikTok post that showed the two making out as the popular TikTok sound, “A win is a win,” played.

Days later she shared another video of them hugging and laughing playfully.

Savchenko told “Good Morning America” that Nader was his “best” partner out of his 12 seasons on DWTS. He also hinted that they would continue their relationship outside of the ballroom.

“Brooks has been my best partner, and I thought we were going to go all the way. Kinda bummed we got eliminated,” the professional dancer said. But he added, “Whatever happens, happens for a good reason, and I’m excited for the future. We’re celebrating life because we’re both very blessed and grateful.”

Gleb Savchenko Said He Wasn’t ‘Planning’ to Meet Anybody

Nader joined DWTS on the heels of her divorce from her husband of four years, Billy Haire, according to People magazine. Savchenko entered the 33rd season of the ABC dancing competition as a single man following his split from model Elena Belle. But the DWTS partners appeared to be a couple by the end of their run on the show.

In an October 2024 interview on Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material” podcast, Savchenko described his relationship with Nader. “We’re just hanging out,” he said. “We just have a good time. She’s amazing. I love being around her. She’s got such great energy, great personality. Obviously, super hot.”

“I wasn’t planning on meeting anyone,” he added of the unexpected relationship with his dance partner. “I was going through – I broke up with my girlfriend of 3 years and I was going through a lot, just wanted to be on my own. Never planned anything.”

While he wasn’t looking for romance, Savchenko admitted that he was “maybe” in love with Nader.

He also told Jowsey that his daughter caught wind of a viral TikTok video that outed him and Nader kissing backstage during a live DWTS show. Savchenko shares daughters Olivia, 13, and Zlata, 7, with his ex-wife Elena Samodanova.

“[My daughter] sent me that TikTok that went viral when me and Brooks are making out backstage. She was like, ‘Dad, I want all the tea,’” Savchenko said, adding that he didn’t provide his daughter with any details about his relationship with Nader.

“Not yet, no, because I tell her, she’s going to tell her mom, and just, yeah, not going to go there,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pro explained.