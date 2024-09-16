Flirty DWTS Couple Hint at Romance Ahead of Season 33 Premiere

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader are getting flirty ahead of the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.”

In a backstage interview, the recently announced DWTS partners joked about where they would put their mirrorball trophy should they win season 33 of the celebrity ballroom competition.

Speaking with Us Weekly in a video interview in September 2024, Savchenko and Nader suggested they would house their Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in their future house—together. And the flirty duo even joked that a fellow DWTS celebrity could help them out.

Gleb Savchenko & Brooks Nader Hope to Bring Home the Mirrorball Trophy

Savchenko, 40, and his celebrity partner Nader, 27, have a ton of chemistry. It was apparent as they talked with interviews after the DWTS cast announcement.

When asked by Us Weekly where she would put her mirrorball trophy should she win the ABC dancing competition, Nader looked dreamily at Savchenko and replied, “In our house together!”

As the Russian-American dancer laughed, Nader quickly added, “No, just kidding, I’m kidding! No, we’re putting it, I don’t know, somewhere. We’ll talk about it.”

Savchenko chimed in to suggest that “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 alum Mauricio Umansky could help them out. “We’ll call our friend Mauricio,” he said of the reality TV estate guru who founded the luxury brokerage firm The Agency.

“Yeah exactly, The Agency will get us our house,” Nader added.

Elsewhere, Savchenko said he has “good energy” and “good vibes’ with Nader. “I mean, it’s nice to be in the room for five hours a day with someone that you get along with and also, you know, looking like that,” he said of the model.

“It’s so, like, annoying when you’re trying to learn something and you have to look at that (Gleb), but no, we’ll work it out,” Nader added. “I just thought a dancer, like, you know, not my typical type. Not that he is,” she was careful to add. “I’m just saying I was shocked.”

In March, Savchenko told the U.S. Sun that he hoped to be paired with a younger dance partner who was “not too old.” He also told the outlet “it would be nice if she’s hot” and “nice to look at.”

While he has chemistry with Nader, Savchenko downplayed a potential romance. He told TMZ he is not dating anyone and is focused on winning the mirrorball trophy.

Other DWTS Celebs Had Different Ideas For Their Possible Mirrorball Trophies

Savchenko and Nader will compete against 12 other couples for the mirrorball trophy. The DWTS season 33 cast also includes athletes Stephen Nedoroscik, Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard, Danny Amendola; actors Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts, Chandler Kinney, and Reginald VelJohnson, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks, Bachelor Nation stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, and controversial “fake Heiress” Anna Delvey.

When asked by Us Weekly where she would put her trophy should show in, Delvey simply said, “Storage.”

Her pro partner Ezra Sosa replied, “I will put mine not in storage, okay? Mine is going to go on the mantle, okay? But you can put yours in storage.”

Sosa’s best friend is fellow DTWS alum JoJo Siwa. In a TikTok post, Delvey posed with Siwa and shared a message with her followers. “JoJo Siwa agreed to store my DWTS mirrorball trophy free of charge if we win. [Ezra Sosa] do better,” she wrote.

And “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Chandler Kinney was also asked where she would put her trophy if she won season 33. “Nightstand,” she said.

Her pro partner Brandon Armstrong replied, “Oh you’re going right next to the bed? That’s fair enough.” He then shared what he would do if he got his first-ever DWTS prize. “My mama’s house,” Armstrong said. “My mama would love that. Awww, she’d love it!”

