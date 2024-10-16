Gleb Savchenko & Brooks Nader Say They’re Winning After DWTS Elimination

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader think they won on “Dancing With the Stars”—despite being sent home after their Week 5 “Dedication Night” dance.

On October 15, the couple appeared stunned when they were given the news that their run in the celebrity ballroom competition was done. But hours later, they still claimed they were winners.

Nader was Savchenko’s 12th partner on the ABC dance-off. They landed in 9th place during season 33. The pro dancer’s highest showings in the competition have been with Jana Kramer, Lauren Alaina, and Shangela, who all landed in 4th place.

Gleb & Brooks Kissed After They Were Booted From the DWTS Competition

Savchenko, 40, and Nader, 27, made headlines for their flirty relationship and PDA outside of the ballroom. In a TikTok post shared hours after their elimination, the eliminated “Dancing With the Stars” couple kissed passionately as a popular TikTok sound played. “A win is a win,” came the soundbite.

Fans reacted in the comment section.

“You BOTH won something greater than a ball… ❤️❤️❤️🔥 #RiggedAF 😔,” one fan wrote.

“We all need a Gleb who looks at us like grabs our face like this. Please keep letting us see you win! 😂💕,” another agreed.

Fans will have to wait to see where the steamy relationship goes from here. But in an October 2024 interview on Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material” podcast, Savchenko admitted that he was “maybe” in love with Nader.

“We’re just hanging out,” he added of his relationship with the Sports Illustrated model. “We just have a good time. She’s amazing. I love being around her. She’s got such great energy, great personality. Obviously, super hot.”

During his elimination message at the end of the live show, Savchenko thanked Nader for being a great partner. “I want to thank you for an amazing season,” the Russian American dancer told the model. “I had a blast working with you. You are super talented and I love you.”

Fans Think Gleb & Brooks Didn’t Have a Chance With Their Final Dance

Play

Savchenko said he expected to win his first “Dancing With the Stars” mirrorball trophy this season. “It was so unexpected. I thought we were going to win,” he said after the elimination was announced.

But some fans believe Savchenko and Nader never had a chance in Week 5. Their final dance—a wild “Dedication Night” salsa that featured Nader’s three sisters— came right after Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s poignant tribute dance that marked Erbert’s return to the ballroom after suffering a near-fatal medical emergency last fall. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house ahead of Nader and Savchenko’s steamy salsa.

In comments to an Instagram post, fans called out producers for the segue.

“Not y’all putting this after Derek and Hayley 😭 so unserious,” one commenter wrote.

“Going from Derek and Hayley straight to this is WILD…,” another agreed.

“Why would they put her after Derek and Hayley’s emotional tribute,” another wanted to know.

“Purely intentional and political they rehearse all the dances and choose the spots. They never liked brooks,” another ” Dancing With the Stars” fan claimed.

