DWTS Exes ‘Cordial’ As They Reunite For Season 33 Finale

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader are “cordial” ahead of their ballroom reunion despite their broken romance.

In October, the 41-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” pro ended his romantic relationship with the 28-year-old model via text message days after their elimination from the celebrity ballroom competition. But a forced reunion for the DWTS season 33 finale will not spawn a rekindled romance, an insider told Us Weekly.

“They are on good terms and still have insane chemistry but are definitely not getting back together,” the source told the outlet. “There’s no rekindled romance going on. Their relationship was an abrupt breakup, but they have cleared the air.

“[They] have to rehearse for the DWTS finale together [so they are] cordial right now,” the insider added.

Gleb Savchenko Had ‘Meetings’ With Brooks Nader

Fans have been curious about Savchenko and Nader’s status amid their confusing posts on TikTok. Savchenko told Too Fab that he missed hanging out with Nader “because she’s the vibe.” “She’s a really cool person. And I had the best time,” he said.

On November 13, Nader told TMZ that she hadn’t spoken to Savchenko since their “split” in October. “We have to dance together in the finale. I think it could be potentially awkward,” she admitted.

Days later, Savchenko told E! News he was back in contact with Nader. “So, we’re dancing together for the finale and all of the couples from this season are coming back,” he explained. “We’re performing a dance.”

When asked if he could speak on his “relationship status” with Nader, Savchenko referred the outlet to his TikTok page. “So everything’s on Tik Tok. Just follow me and follow Brooks and just, it’s all there, it’s all there,” he teased.

Savchenko added that he met with Nader to go over their finale night dance. “We had some creative meetings that we went over costumes and the music and the choreography,” the Russian American dancer said. “And next week we’re going to start rehearsals.”

In a separate chat with The Daily Express, Savchenko said he would soon film his last dance with Nader for the finale. “So, of course, we had to have meetings,” he explained. “We talked about the music. We talked about the choreography, the costumes, and everything. We’re learning the new dance. We’re learning the rumba. It’s gonna to be a lot of fun.”

Gleb & Brooks Went On a Dinner Date Weeks After Their ‘Split’

One of Savchenko and Nader’s meetings appeared to be a dinner date. According to Page Six, on November 16, 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” partners arrived at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California in separate cars.

The dinner meeting came days after Nader told TMZ she would “have to spend a lot of time” with Savchenko to practice their final dance. The “Sports Illustrated” beauty added that she was never really dating Savchenko and had no interest in ever hooking up with him again after he pulled a “wildcard” on her.

Nader has also seemingly moved on with another guy. According to Page Six, she was spotted getting cozy with Airbnb billionaire Brian Chesky in late October, not long after Savchenko broke things off with her.