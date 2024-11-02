DWTS Pro Posts Cryptic TikTok Following Rumored Split

Gleb Savchenko posted a cryptic TikTok video amid rumors that his romance with Brooks Nader is over, but some fans think they’re still an item.

In a TikTok video posted in October 2024, Savchenko, 41, lip-synced to the sound, “You strike me as the type of person who’s into revenge. I don’t call it revenge, I call it returning the favor.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer posted another cryptic TikTok, in which he mouthed, “Do I have a short temper? No. But I do have a quick reaction when it comes to [expletive].”

Fans questioned the posts, with many expressing confusion.

“Gleb what is going on ?!” one follower asked in the comment section.

“I am so confused gleb or brooks just tell us,” another wrote.

“I don’t know what’s going on here but I can’t wait for the finale 😂,” a third chimed in.

Fans Think Gleb & Brooks Could Still Be Together

During their five weeks on the DWTS, Savchenko, 41, and Nader, 27, were known for their flirty relationship. They even got matching tattoos during PDA-filled trip to a tattoo parlor.

But on October 24, the “Sports Illustrated” model posted a TikTok video about being on the receiving end of a breakup. She captioned a clip of a movie breakup with, “When he’s breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating.”

Fans wonder if the two are still together. After Savchenko posted a TikTok video of him drinking coffee at a kitchen table, fans compared it to a clip Nader posted the previous day.

“This is the exact same table and background Brooks was drinking her coffee at yesterday morning,” one fan wrote.

“omgoshhh!! you’re right!!” another agreed.

“I agree…looks like the same place,” a third commenter chimed in.

Brooks Nader’s Friends Were Reportedly Worried About Her Relationship With Gleb

Savchenko and Nader did not hide their attraction to one another when they were partnered on “Dancing With the Stars.” After they were spotted kissing backstage during a live show, a source told The U.S. Sun that Nader fell hard for the Russian American dancer.

“Her friends haven’t seen her this giddy or nervous around a guy before,” the insider claimed in September. “Everyone around her is afraid and warning her that after the season ends, so will his interest in her but she isn’t listening to anyone that he’s such a playboy.”

Days after the duo’s DWTS elimination, a source told Us Weekly that it was Savchenko who ended the relationship, and that he did it via text.

“Gleb got way too comfortable, especially in the amount of time he was spending at Brooks’ home to a point it had begun to concern Brooks’ people and family close to her,” the insider alleged. “Gleb sensed Brooks pulling back because of this [and wanted to] get ahead of the situation.”

Savchenko, who ended a three-year relationship with model Elena Belle in early 2024, talked about his relationship with Nader during an appearance on Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material” podcast.

He described the relationship as ”hanging out” and added, “I wasn’t planning on meeting anyone. I was going through – I broke up with my girlfriend of 3 years and I was going through a lot, just wanted to be on my own. Never planned anything.”