DWTS Partners Get Matching Tattoos as Ballroom Romance Heats Up

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko got tattoos together as their ballroom romance continues to sizzle.

In photos posted by TMZ on October 8, Nader and Savchenko were seen visiting a Nautilus Tattoo in Los Angeles less than 24 hours before their live show on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The outlet noted that Nader, 27, got a tattoo on her lower left hip while Savchenko, 40, got inked on his right ribcage.

An insider told The Daily Mail that the flirty duo got “small but matching” tattoos and were “all over each other” while in the shop. “The pair were quite the show and looked really smitten as Brooks put her arms around his shirtless body,” a source told the outlet.

Nader also posted a TikTok that showed her lying on the table at the tattoo parlor as Savchenko had the tattoo gun in his hand, working on her lower abdomen area. The TikTok seemingly teased that Nader got Savchenko’s name on her body, but that part appeared to be a joke.

“OOOPSSS,” Nader captioned the clip.

“WHAT DID U DO BROOKS,” one fan wanted to know.

Gleb Savchenko Previously Got a Tattoo For His Ex-Wife, Elena Samodanova

This is not Savchenko’s first trip to a tattoo parlor. The Russian American dancer has multiple large tattoos on both of his arms, as seen in Instagram photos.

In 2016, he told The Daily Mail that he had a tattoo of his daughter’s name on his left forearm. He also has matching ink on his right arm that says “Amor Vincit Omnia.” Both tattoos are written in bold, Gothic script.

“Love Conquers All. It is for my wife,” he said of the tattoo at the time. “We met in dancing school in Moscow. We married young, but when you find the right person, it is never too young.”

In December 2020, Savchenko and Samadova announced they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. The exes share daughters Olivia 13, and Zlata, 7.

Another ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Got a Tattoo to Commemorate His Partner This Season

Savchenko isn’t the only DWTS pro to hit the tattoo parlor this season. In October 2024, ousted pro Ezra Sosa took to TikTok to show off a tattoo he got. The dancer showed that he had the word “nothing” inked on his back. “I’m such an idiot 🙂‍↔️🫡 #dwts,” Sosa captioned the TikTok video of his cheeky tattoo reveal.

Sosa got the ink after his season 33 partner Anna Delvey stunned everyone as she was sent home from the celebrity ballroom competition in Week 2.

After Delvey and Sosa’s elimination was announced, “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would take from her experience on the show. In a now-viral response, the convicted felon bluntly replied, “Nothing.”

While Sosa seemed stunned by Delvey’s response on the live show, he later told “Extra TV,” “I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit. Of course, she has to. It’s typical.”

Sosa also posted to TikTok to feign shock over Savchenko and Nader’s steamy tattoo session. Savchenko even made a cameo in the clip as a video of him making out with his DWTS partner played on a split screen. Savchenko appeared to say, “That’s hot” in the video clip.