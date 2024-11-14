Gleb Savchenko Reveals the Real Reason Why He Broke Up With Brooks Nader Via Text

Gleb Savchenko revealed the reason why he ended his relationship with Brooks Nader via text message.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer told TooFab that he found it easier to break things off with the “Sports Illustrated” model by writing his thoughts down. “There’s a lot of things,” Savchenko told the outlet on November 12. “Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation. So I always like to write everything down.”

“When I wrote that down, it felt like it was perfect,” he added. “Because the moment you start a conversation, you might get lost, so it’s better to just write it down.”

Savchenko, 41, and Nader, 27, made headlines for their steamy connection during their DWTS season 33 partnership. Not only were the two spotted kissing backstage, but they got matching tattoos days before their elimination from the ABC dance-off.

A few days after Savchenko and Nader’s elimination, a source told Us Weekly that the pro dancer ended the relationship via text because he wanted to ”get ahead of the situation” with his smitten celebrity partner.

Gleb Savchenko Has Not Spoken to Brooks Nader

Savchenko has said that he misses Nader. In a TikTok video taken during a pro dancer rehearsal session on November 1, fellow dancers Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold confronted Savchenko about his relationship with Nader. Savchenko admitted he missed the model. “Brooks, if you’re watching, I miss you,” he said to the camera.

“You were the one who texted her, Gleb! You were the one who ended it,” Arnold screamed.

“I did,” Savchenko confirmed.

When asked why he ended things with Nader if he misses her so much, Savchenko smiled widely and teased, “Well, stop recording and I might tell you!”

In November, Savchenko told TooFab he was not in contact with Nader at all. “We haven’t spoken,” he admitted. “I really actually do miss her because she’s the vibe. She’s a really cool person. And I had the best time. When you asked me if I had the best time on the season, absolutely. This is one of my best seasons.”

Gleb Savchenko is Excited to Reunite With Brooks Nader

Savchenko and Nader will be required to reunite for the “Dancing With the Stars” finale in late November. The eliminated couples traditionally return to the ballroom on finale night to do a routine together.

Savchenko told Us Weekly he is “excited” to reunite with Nader for one final dance number. “I feel excited to dance,” he shared. “I feel excited to do another number. We actually dance. It will be a lot of fun. We’ll have to rehearse.”

He also compared Nader to one of his top DWTS partners of all time. “[Brooks is] right there in the same shelf with Shangela,” he said of his season 31 partner, who landed in 4th place that season. “[She’s] hard-working, fun and just dope, really cool.”

Savchenko previously told “Good Morning America” that he considered his work with Nader his “best” season. “This is my best season, you know, and I’ve done the show for such a long time,” he said in October. “Brooks has been my best partner, and I thought we were going to go all the way. Kinda bummed we got eliminated.”