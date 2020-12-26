Gleb Savchenko Speaks Out About Cheating Allegations

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko announced his divorce from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, earlier this year. Following the split, Samodanova opened up about the relationship and said Savchenko had been cheating on her.

In a November interview with People magazine, Samodanova said that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Now, Savchenko is denying those allegations.

Savchenko Says He Didn’t Cheat on His Wife

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Savchenko opened up about the allegations and said his wife was “mentally abusive.” He said that the weirdness started before season 29 of Dancing With the Stars when he had to move into a separate apartment for the season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I saw her on cameras around the house,” Savchenko told ET. “She would pull out, park her car in front of the house, completely change, put on heels and leave. She would tell me that she would go to the studio to work, and then show up at 4 a.m. completely drunk, and wake up my daughter from trying to open the door.”

The pro dancer added that he believes the couple had been having problems for a long time.

“We’ve had problems for years,” he shared. “I was in a mentally abusive, jealous relationship. I always said to myself, ‘Listen, she’s the mother of your kids, and you love her, just make it work for your kids.'”

Savchenko Claims Samodanova Was Cheating on Him

He has also said he believes that Samodanova had been cheating on him during their marriage, claiming he had a “gut feeling” that Samodanova had already been with DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin while the two were still together, as they have been family friends for years.

“It got to the point where she constantly lied to me, so when I came back from tour I was like, ‘Elena, like, what’s going on?'” he said to ET. “I had a feeling that something was going on with Vlad because there was another situation with Dancing With the Stars Russia. When they approached me to be a pro, she said, ‘Because you’re on tour and can’t make the first two weeks, I’ll ask Vlad to go there. I’ll go with him and he’ll step in for you, prep, then you start the show.'”

Savchenko alleges that the show later called him and told him they had decided to hire Vlad over Savchenko on Samodanova’s suggestion. He said that he asked her about taking a job from him and giving it to someone else, but she and Kvartin spent just a few weeks in Russia before he was eliminated from the show.

“The thing is, I’ve never actually cheated on her,” Savchenko added. “Never, ever, ever. This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up. All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it was never the case.”

READ NEXT: Julianne Hough’s Ex Puts Her on Blast