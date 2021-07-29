DWTS: Gleb Savchenko Reacts to Chrishell Stause’s New Romance Following Dating Rumors

During season 29 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” there was speculation that professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and his partner Chrishell Stause were romantically involved. At the time, they both denied that anything was going on.

Savchenko split from his wife, Elena Samodanova, in early November 2020 when “Dancing With the Stars” was still airing, and Stause was recently divorced from actor Justin Hartley.

When the speculation was running rampant, Stause told E! News Daily Pop that it was annoying.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not. So we’re just friends,” said Stause.

Stause Revealed a New Romance

Stause went public with Jason Oppenheim, her boss and co-star on “Selling Sunset,” the hit Netflix series.

“The JLo Effect,” Stause captioned the photos.

Savchenko commented on the post with his thoughts on the update.

“❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote. “The best love you both so much!!!!!”

Savchenko Denied Cheating on His Ex-Wife

In a November interview with People magazine, Samodanova said that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Later, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Savchenko opened up about the allegations and denied them, adding that he believed his wife was “mentally abusive.”

“I saw her on cameras around the house,” Savchenko told ET. “She would pull out, park her car in front of the house, completely change, put on heels and leave. She would tell me that she would go to the studio to work, and then show up at 4 a.m. completely drunk, and wake up my daughter from trying to open the door.”

The pro dancer added that he believes the couple had been having problems for a long time.

“We’ve had problems for years,” he shared. “I was in a mentally abusive, jealous relationship. I always said to myself, ‘Listen, she’s the mother of your kids, and you love her, just make it work for your kids.’”

Savchenko Plans on a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Return

During an interview with Mr. Warburton magazine, Savchenko opened up about his future on the show and the possibility of same-sex couples being included in the future.

Savchenko isn’t quite sure where he’ll be for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but he is hoping he’ll be able to return.

“2021 has started off great, and I’m looking forward to new opportunities and new projects,” Savchenko told the outlet.

When asked if he’ll be back for season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ he said, “I hope I will, but you never know. I’m pretty sure I’m coming back and I’m excited.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in September 2021 for an all-new season.

