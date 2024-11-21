DWTS Pro Spotted at Chateau Marmont on Apparent Date With ‘Boo’

OLongtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko stepped out with none other than his season 33 partner, Brooks Nader.

According to photos supplied by People magazine, Savchenko and Nader had dinner together in West Hollywood on November 16, weeks after they were eliminated from the dance competition.

The two, who supposedly dated and then split after their elimination, were seen at celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont. It’s unknown if they were flirty or if the dinner was romantic, but both were dressed to the nines and appeared very happy to be out on the town together.

Gleb Savchenko Called Brooks Nader ‘Boo’ on TikTok

After their night out, Nader posted a TikTok to a soundbite from “Ex7stence.”

“Are we dating, are we [expletive], are we best friends, are we something?” Nader mouthed in the video.

Savchenko popped up in the comments with a flirty remark.

“All of the above boo,” he wrote along with a red heart emoji. It didn’t take long for his post to get some lift. He’s received well over 9,000 likes and dozens of fans commented, too.

“I CANT ANYMORE WITH THEM,” one person wrote.

“WHAT IS GOING ONNNN I NEED ANSWERSSS,” someone else said.

“GLEBS COMMENT IM CRYING,” a third comment read.

“GLEB OMG PLEASE WHAT IS GOING ON,” a fourth TikTok user added.

Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Have Played Into the Romance Rumors — & the Split Rumors

Nader and Savchenko haven’t come right out and said they were dating — but they certainly played into the hype — they even got matching tattoos!

“We got something that’s special to the both of us, and we’re not sharing what it is. When something special happens in your life, you need to commemorate it,” Nader told E! News in October.

One month later, things changed drastically. Nader told TMZ that she’s “in the process” of removing the ink. “A couple more sessions and I’ll be good to go,” she said.

After their season 33 elimination, Nader and Savchenko played into the split rumors. At one point, Savchenko admitted to ending things with Nader via text.

“Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation. So I always like to write everything down,” he told Too Fab.

Days later, Nader denied that she and Savchenko were even dating to begin with.

Prior to her night out with Savchenko, Nader told TMZ that he hadn’t spoken to her since October. “I didn’t know we were dating, to be honest with you. I wouldn’t call it a relationship. You don’t have to be dating someone to make out, right?” she said.

Nader also mentioned that she and Savchenko will reunite on the season 33 finale, happening on November 26.

“We have to dance together in the finale. I think it could be potentially awkward. … No, it won’t be awkward. I’m a professional,” she said.

“I don’t know what got in his head. I will have to spend a lot of time with him in the coming weeks to practice our final dance, so say your prayers,” she added.

