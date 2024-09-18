DWTS Fans Already Suspect Season 33 Romance

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans think a showmance (or something more) will start up on season 33. One particular couple is already sparking said rumors and that’s Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader.

The ballroom pro and the super model have spent the last couple weeks getting to know one another since first meeting. They’ve shared some flirty TikTok videos and their chemistry has been obvious.

“We have a good energy. Like, I think we got good vibes. I mean, it’s nice to be in the room for five hours a day with someone that you get along with. And also, you know, looking like that,” Savchenko told Us Weekly following the cast reveal. “She’s hot,” he added.

Nader told the outlet that she feels the same way.

“It’s perfect. It’s so, like, annoying when you’re trying to learn something and you have to look at [Gleb], but no, we’ll work it out,” she said, adding, “I just thought a dancer, like, you know, [is] not my typical type. Not that he is, [but] I’m just saying I was shocked, but let me just say, it was perfect actually.”

However, Savchenko told TMZ that he doesn’t have a love interest in his season 33 partner.

Fans Think Gleb Savchenko & Brooks Nader Will Be More Than Dance Partners

Shortly after Nader was announced as Savchenko’s season 33 partner, rumors that the two would hook up started flying around.

Nader was previously linked to Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece as well as Tom Brady. However, in an interview with the Daily Mail a week before the DWTS premiere, Nader’s sister confirmed that the supermodel is “having fun as a single girl.” Meanwhile, Savchenko hasn’t gone public with a new romance since his split from Elena Belle earlier this year. Now, however, it seems that sparks are starting to fly between him and Nader — and fans think the two will end up getting together.

“Oooh I smell a romance happening lol,” one person wrote.

“They’re definitely doing the do, if not already, they will be lol. Get prepared for the hot dances,” someone else said.

“I think they’re def gonna play into the showmance rumors (regardless of whether or not anything is actually happening) bc it’s their best chance at staying relevant and staying in longer,” a third comment read.

“It’s giving the couple that will play into all the ‘are they together are they not’ rumors because these two are hawt together,” a fourth Redditor added along with a fire emoji.

Gleb Savchenko Previously Expressed Wanting a Good-Looking Star to Dance With

Savchenko previously discussed his ideal “Dancing With the Stars” partner.

“[Someone who’s] not too old,” he told the U.S. Sun in an interview that was published in March.

“I love my partners that are older and they’re nice and we can hang out and have a cup of coffee or whatever. … When it comes to hard work, I’d rather not take breaks because your knees are hurting, or you fractured your wrist or something else,” he continued, adding, “It would be nice if she’s hot.”

Overall, it looks like Savchenko got what he wanted.

