WATCH: Gleb Savchenko Hits the Ballroom for First Competition With His 4-Year-Old Daughter Zlata

Gleb Savchenko‘s talents have been inherited by his two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro joined his 4-year-old in the ballroom for her very first dance competition held at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert, California, in July 2022.

“My first dance competition at 4 years old with my dad @glebsavchenkoofficial !!! Thanks mom for teaching me @elenasamodanova,” read a caption of a post on Zlata’s Instagram account, which is run by her mom, Elena Samodanova, who is also a professional dancer.

Zlata danced with her dad during the “kids day” portion of the Desert Classic Dancesport event that is held annually. Zlata and her dad danced a Cha-Cha and a Rumba, and while Zlata didn’t finish in the top three for either dance, she appeared to have a lot of fun as evidenced by the photos shared online.

Zlata Danced to Choreographed Numbers With Her Dad

Zlata has been taking dance classes at ProDanceLA and was even joined by Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s son Shai in March 2021.

The competition in Desert Springs was a big step for Zlata who has never previously competed. Fans absolutely loved seeing her take the floor with her dad.

“Oh MY goodness! She’s beautiful,” one Instagram user commented on the post of Zlata dancing with her dad.

“Aww well done Zlata you are amazing,” someone else added.

“Ohh my gooodness she’s gorgeous and a very great dancer,” a third person wrote.

Zlata’s love for dance started at a very young age. She’s been dancing and modeling since she could walk, it seems, and her parents encourage her every step of the way.

In October 2021, Zlata completed her first official acting project, according to her Instagram page.

Zlata may have been too young to compete in the 2021 competition, but she did participate in the chicken dance portion — and she won.

Zlata’s Older Sister Olivia Also Danced With Her Dad at the Competition

Savchenko and Samodanova 11-year-old daughter also has a love for dance and has competed. She was joined by her dad at the 2022 DanceSport event where they completed routines in cha cha, samba, rumba, Paso Doble, and jive, though she didn’t finish in the top spot in any of the judged rounds. They did finish in 5th place, according to this year’s results.

Olivia and her dad were on-hand for the 2021 DanceSport event in Desert Springs. At the age of 10, Olivia had prepared cha cha, samba, rumba, Paso Doble, and jive routines and placed first in most of her heats.

“Best time when I’m dancing with my dad,” Olivia’s mom captioned a post she shared on her daughter’s Instagram account.

“You’re a gorgeous dancer Olivia,” one person commented on the post.

“You did so well,” someone else added.

“How fun,” wrote a third.

In addition to the fancier partner dances, Olivia also seems to enjoy hip hop, and shared a routine with fans back on June 6, 2022. When she’s not dancing, she’s playing tennis, which she also enjoys, according to her Instagram bio.

