Gleb Savchenko Denies Hooking Up With Fellow Pro

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko has denied having a romantic relationship with fellow pro, Emma Slater.

On June 9, Savchenko shared a video of him and Slater dancing to “God Is a Woman” by Ariana Grande. In the comments section, someone wrote, “You cannot convince me that these two ain’t [expletive],” suggesting that the two pros were more than friends. Savchenko was quick to set the record straight.

“Really??? I think then we are just great actors,” he responded. “We have good energy together,” he added.

Slater was previously married to “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber, who is friends with Savchenko. Meanwhile, Savchenko split from his girlfriend, Elena Belle, in March.

Other Fans Noticed Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater’s Chemistry

It’s no secret that Savchenko and Slater have been friends for many years. The two have also performed together on numerous occasions, including the one in Savchenko’s recent video.

For this particular dance, Savchenko and Slater were in Kansas City for an annual BMA Foundation event. Dozens of fans commented on the video and noticed the great chemistry between the two dancers.

“I’m obsessed w you two!!!! LOVE this one so much!!” one fan wrote, adding the heart eyes emoji.

“Omg i love you both amazing dancers so professional both!! And Emma has a beautiful body dance looks perfect,” someone else added.

You and Emma are such a great partnership. Every time you dance together, I feel intensity, passion and so much more !!! Y’all are powerful together , when you dance. HUGE FAN for years,” a third comment read.

“My question is how do you not catch feelings for each other dancing like this! Like if someone danced like this with me I would melt,” a fourth person wondered.

Emma Slater Went to Las Vegas to See Gleb Savchenko as a Chippendale

Back in May, Slater went to Las Vegas to support Savchenko during one of his performances for the Chippendales.

“One of us is a Chippendale. The other one likes chips occasionally. It’s just a beautiful friendship. So happy to support my friend here, along with @ezra.sosa & @brittbenae. Enjoy the rest of your run in Vegas @glebsavchenkoofficial!!” Slater captioned a post that included pictures of her and Savchenko hanging by the pool.

The comments section quickly filled up with fans thinking that the two should date. Then, on the May 17 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, former pro Cheryl Burke weighed in.

“So Emma went to go visit Gleb in Vegas. I saw their Instagram and I was like, oh yeah, these two are single,” Burke said. “I don’t know, they just looked beautiful together. Just saying,” she added.

Her podcast guest, longtime “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt also seemed into the idea.

“Two more smoking hot people together. I mean, that’s the thing. Emma’s going to get paired with absolutely everyone now because she’s the single gal in the cast,” Burtt said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Insider Makes Prediction About Season 33 Cast Member