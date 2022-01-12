Gleb Savchenko Wants to ‘Set the Record Straight’ About Divorce, Custody Case

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has responded to comments made in reports regarding custody of his children and his divorce.

It was first reported by People that Savchenko’s ex-wife, Elena Samodanova, was requesting primary custody of the couple’s children based on a number of factors, per court documents obtained by the outlet.

In an email to Heavy, Savchenko addressed some of the information from the court reports, which he says is false or misrepresented.

“Unfortunately, there is misinformation being spread about me. While I was hopeful to keep our divorce amicable and private for the sake of my children, I feel I must now respond to set the record straight,” Savchenko’s statement began.

Savchenko Will Not Be Joining Another DWTS Show

The court documents stated that Samodanova wanted custody of the children because of Savchenko’s busy schedule, which, according to the documents (per People), were set to include filming “Dancing With the Stars” and then going on the tour, “conducting a dance camp in Mexico and being a judge on an upcoming season of the Swedish version of ‘DWTS’.”

Those statements, according to Savchenko, are not accurate.

“To clarify, my DWTS tour schedule runs from January 3rd to March 27th, and I have one day off during each week,” Savchenko told Heavy via email. “Due to our 50/50 custody split, that means there are 5 weeks where I would have allocated time with my children. I will be flying home one day each week to be with my kids. Furthermore, I have no plans to teach in Mexico, and no plans to participate as a judge in DWTS Sweden. Those statements are categorically false.”

Savchenko also responded to the allegations made regarding his children spending time with their nanny. The original document stated, “My suggestion was based on our childrens’ best interest because they need stability. Respondent insisted that our daughters remain with his nanny while he is unavailable and traveling for at least three months.”

Savchenko told Heavy that their nanny has been with the family since their eldest daughter was a baby and is “a respected and integral member of our family and someone with whom our kids have a long relationship.”

He also stated that his current “committed partner, Elena Belle, has become a key part of the lives of me and my children.”

Savchenko and Elena Belle have been together since the middle of 2021, per Us Magazine.

Savchenko Asked for Privacy for His Children

Savchenko also responded to the additional child support and attorney’s fees that Samodanova asked for, which, according to People, included attorney fees of $10,000.

“The Court documents revealed that Elena received full ownership of the joint properties including two properties in Hong Kong, three properties in Australia, and two properties in Russia, many of which generate rental income,” Savchenko told Heavy. “Elena also has full ownership of a fully paid condo in Los Angeles which also generates rental income.”

He added, “I have and will continue to put the best interests of my children first. I would ask for privacy and respect for my children, as we continue to navigate this post-divorce litigation as a family.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Ends Rumors About Her Friendships

