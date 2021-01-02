How Much Does Gleb Savchenko Earn on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Gleb Savchenko is going through a divorce, and new documents filed by his wife possibly revealed how much money he earns from being a pro on the ABC show.

According to papers filed by Savchenko’s now-estranged wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, who is requesting primary custody of their children, Savchenko earns a large salary for dancing on Dancing With the Stars. She also says that Savchenko refused to pay child support while the couple tried to work things out. The papers were originally obtained by Us Weekly.

“The parties attended mediation in an effort to resolve the issues prior to the filing of this action,” the paperwork reads. “While the parties reached an agreement on several issues, [Savchenko] refused to pay child or spousal support without a court order.”

Samodanova Claims Savchenko Earns Over $400,000 a Year

The documents filed by Samodanova claim that Savchenko should provide child support for the children and spousal support for Samodanova because he “earns an approximate annual salary of $406,614” from Dancing With the Stars.

The couple run a dance studio together, though they seem to have taken a break from that since announcing their divorce. The studio was also previously closed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve tried to figure it out…” she told fans during an Instagram live. “If we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So, I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

In the filings, Samodanova said she is unemployed and earns income solely from a rental property they own, which “generates $37,250 annually” according to the papers.

Samodanova Asked for Joint Custody of Their Children

According to documents obtained by E! News, Samodanova seeks joint legal and physical custody of Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. The request is complicated, however, by her asking for primary physical custody until Savchenko is able to find “appropriate housing for himself and the children.”

Savchenko’s estranged wife claims that Savchenko has no suitable place to live with two children and has been “essentially ‘crashing’ with his friend” and renting a room there. She wants him to get a house where his daughters will have furnished bedrooms.

Samodanova also asked Savchenko to pay $15,000 for her attorney fees.

Samodanova and Savchenko announced on Instagram in November that they would be getting divorced but had plans to continue co-parenting their two young daughters. The couple previously ran a ballroom dance studio together, but Samodanova isn’t sure that that partnership will be able to continue.

Now that she and Savchenko have decided to part ways, Somadanova says she’s unsure if true love really exists in the world during her Instagram Live.

“I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore,” she said. “It’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”

She also shared that she’s having a hard time but is also grateful for her good friends at this time in her life. One friend, she said, recently moved to America and has been able to help her through the divorce.

