DWTS Pro Changes Tune On Partner He Wants For Season 33

Gleb Savchenko knows what type of partner he wants should he return to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom for season 33.

In July 2024, the veteran pro dancer gave a carefully worded response when asked who he would pick to dance with if he could pick anyone. Savchenko, who has yet to win a mirrorball trophy after 11 seasons on the ABC celebrity dancing show, told Us Weekly in a video interview that he just wants to be partnered with “a nice person.”

“A nice person who wants to learn how to dance,” he said. “Already maybe has a little bit of dance experience. Very likable, sweet girl, you know. And just, we vibe, you know. We have to have the same energy. We have to, like, have the same frequency that we vibe on the same level. So I don’t think like any names in particular.”

Gleb Savchenko Said Miley Cyrus Fits His Description

While he didn’t name-drop at first, Savchenko, 40, did suggest a superstar singer. “Miley Cyrus maybe, you know,” he said at the tail end of the Us interview. The Grammy-winning “Flowers” singer is the 31-year-old daughter of DWTS season 4 alum, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Savchenko’s dream pick is a longshot, but it’s not the first time he’s tried to manifest a partnership with her. In an April 2024 interview with “On the Red Carpet,” he said he would “love” to dance with Miley Cyrus. “She’s awesome,” he said of the former “Hannah Montana” star. “I think she can dance, and I think she’s a cool girl. I’ve never met her though, but I think she’ll do great!”

Gleb Savchenko Was Previously Slammed For His Description of His Dream DWTS Partner

Savchenko’s kinder, gentler partner wish comes a few months after he was widely criticized for seemingly shading older celebrity contestants.

In March 2924, Savchenko told the U.S. Sun that he hoped to have a young and beautiful partner for “Dancing With the Stars” season 33. “[Someone who’s] not too old,” he told the outlet, before denying that he doesn’t want to dance with an older partner.

“I love my partners that are older and they’re nice and we can hang out and have a cup of coffee or whatever,” he insisted. he then explained the disadvantages of dancing with an older partner. “When it comes to hard work, I’d rather not take breaks because your knees are hurting, or you fractured your wrist or something else,” he explained.

“It would be nice if she’s hot,” Savchenko added of his potential season 33 partner. “Nice to look at… and not be pigeon-toed, be able to straighten her legs.”

For DWTS season 32, Savchenko was partnered with 56-year-old actress Mira Sorvino. A decade earlier, Savchenko’s very first “Dancing With the Stars” partner was a then-50-year-old Lisa Vanderpump.

In an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she became “very close” with the Russian-American dancer when they dances together in 2013. “I loved him,” Vanderpump said of Savchenko. “We had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it’s so scary… I adored him.”

The 33rd season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on September 17, 2024.

