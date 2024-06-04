DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Names Gorgeous Star He Wants to Date

Gleb Savchenko revealed his dream date in a new interview.

In June 2024, the single “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer said he would love to go on a date with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. But there’s one big problem.

“I don’t have her number,” Savchenko, 40, told Us Weekly. “Am I gonna DM her? She’s never gonna see it.”

The Russian American pro dancer added, “She’s hot. She’s got kids. I got kids. She’s single. Let’s go have dinner. Let’s have fun.”

Savchenko explained that he would do anything needed to make his dream date feel comfortable.

“I would ask her whether she wants me to pick her up or not,” he said of the “Gone Girl” actress. “That’s her choice, whatever she’s comfortable with. We’ll meet, book a place [and] go have a nice dinner. I’m not looking for sex, I’m looking for conversation and connection. … I’m more of a relationship guy.”

Gleb Savchenko Broke Up With Girlfriend Elena Belle in Early 2024

Savchenko’s comments about Ratajkowski, 32, come two months after he confirmed to Page Six that he ended a three-year relationship with model Elena Belle. “Elena and I broke up about a month ago,” he told the outlet in April. “It kind of just happened. …She’s an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person and everything. It’s just the timing. We had been together for almost three years, and I had, like, the best time of my life with her.”

“There’s certain things that just didn’t work out,” he added of his romance with the mom of one.

Savchenko was previously married to Elena Samodanova for 14 years and shares two daughters, Olivia and Zlata, with her.

As for Ratajkowski, she has been linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, and Harry Styles. She was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years and has one child, Sylvester Appollo Bear, with him, according to People magazine.

Amid her split from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar she struggled with dating in the past. “I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked. I really wanted to be chosen,” she explained. “Now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”

She also told the outlet she doesn’t have a “type.”

In November 2023, Ratajkowski told Vogue she had a profile on a dating app but was considering taking “a permanent break” from online dating.

Gleb Savchenko Wants a Woman Who Put an ‘Effort’ Into Her Appearance

Savchenko admitted that dating is “hard,” even for him. The Chippendales host told Us Weekly that even he gets ghosted after texting with women. He asked, “Why am I trying so hard? Do I really need that? Am I so desperate to take you out?”

He also discussed the red flags he encounters in the dating world. He noted that he went on one date with a total “catfish” who did not look anything like the Instagram photos she posted. “She comes in [a] sweatsuit, no makeup, no hair done. No effort, zero effort,” he told the outlet, adding that he had no desire to even flirt with the woman.

Savchenko wants a good date so badly that he’d consider being “The Bachelor.” In April 2024, he told On the Red Carpet that producers should call him for the starring role on the ABC dating show.

“It’s all about, you know, connection and irresistible eye contact,” he said of making a love connection. “I want to feel something,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pro added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33