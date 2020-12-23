‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro’s Wife Files For Divorce

After a tumultuous 2020, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko is officially getting divorced. Though he announced the split from Elena Samodanova earlier in the year, she has now officially filed for divorce.

TMZ reported that Samodanova filed for divorce from Savchenko in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 22. The couple originally announced on Instagram in November that they would be getting divorced but had plans to continue co-parenting their two young daughters.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” Savchenko wrote in the post. “We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Savchenko and Samodanova are Both in New Relationships

Following the announcement of the divorce, plenty of rumors flew around regarding Savchenko and his relationship status with his most recent DWTS partner Chrishelle Stause. Those rumors have been said to be false, and Savchenko has now taken a trip to Mexico alongside Stause and her new boyfriend, DWTS pro Keo Motsepe.

Savchenko is said to be dating actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo according to Entertainment Tonight and People. The relationship is not that serious, according to ET.

Savchenko and Scerbo are reportedly “having a lot of fun together.” The source added that they get along very well.

“They’re not serious at this point, but they’re seeing where things go,” the source told the outlet. “They’ve been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better.”

On her end, Samodanova seems to be in a new relationship as well, though she has not confirmed those rumors. According to Page Six, Samodanova, 36, was recently seen and photographed with Dancing With the Stars alum Vlad Kvartin, 28, on what the outlet described as a romantic getaway on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Couple May Not Continue Working Together at Their Studio

The couple previously ran a ballroom dance studio together, but Samodanova isn’t sure that that partnership will be able to continue.

“We’ve tried to figure it out…” she told fans during an Instagram live. “If we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So, I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

She added that she’s no longer sure that she believes in true love following the couple’s split.

“I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore,” she said. “It’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”

In the same Q&A Instagram Live, Somadanova got into what she believes about giving people multiple chances. She previously alleged that Savchenko had cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship, and she shared that she gave him so many chances in their relationship to change.

“The older we get, the less bulls*** I believe,” she said. “Most men [are] like this… my advice [is] don’t give them a second chance.”

She later added, “We used to say in Russia, ‘It’s better to be alone than with someone who doesn’t deserve you.’”

