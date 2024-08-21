DWTS Fans ‘Distracted’ by Emma Slater’s Dance Video With Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater posted a video of one of her favorite dances, but fans noticed a funny thing about its edit.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer often posts photos and videos from some of her most memorable dances from the ABC dancing show and the accompanying Live Tour. But after she shared a video of her and fellow pro Gleb Savchenko performing a rumba, fans were distracted by Savchenko’s shirt, which kept appearing and disappearing throughout the video.

Emma Slater Agreed That Gleb Savchenko’s On-and-Off Shirt Was ‘Hilarious’

On August 19, 2024, Slater posted to Instagram to share a video of her favorite dance with one of her favorite partners. “Another dance I loooooove to do,” she captioned a clip of the smoldering rouyine set to the Ariana Grande song “God Is a Woman.” “Never posted so here is a different edit of my fav dance, Rumba! 🫶🏻☝🏻 Love to dance this with @glebsavchenkoofficial ✨,” Slater added.

The routine was from the “Dancing with the Stars Live Tour” in 2023.

Slater and Savchenko wore matching deep burgundy outfits for the dance, but for some moves, Savchenko had his shirt on and in others he was shirtless. The back and forth took place throughout the video, sometimes mid-dance move.

Fans reacted in the comment section.

‘The editing lol shirt on, shirt off 😂 ,” one commenter wrote.

“Shirt on and off got me distracted lol 🤤,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful! The shirt was killing me🤣❤️🔥,” a third fan wrote.

“The disappearing, then reappearing shirt was interesting,” added another.

“Captivating!! And that disappearing shirt was hilarious 🔥” commented DWTS alum Danica McKellar.

“@danicamckellar hahaha I know right 😂,” Slater chimed in.

Emma Slater & Gleb Savchenko Have Insisted They Are Just Friends

This is not the first time Slater has danced to “God is a Woman” with Savchenko. In June, Savchenko shared a video of him and Slater performing another routine to the same song. The duo’s chemistry in the steamy dance had some commenters questioning if they are more than friends.

“Really??? I think then we are just great actors,” Savchenko replied. “We have good energy together,” the Russian American dancer added.

Slater has also posted dances with Savchenko in the past and has fielded fan questions about their chemistry.

“Not dating btw, this isn’t a soft or hard launch 😂 Just good friends who dance 💃🏼🕺🏻,” she commented on a photo of her and Savchenko in a steamy pose June.

“Yes my favorite partner ⚡️🫶🏼⚡️,” Savchenko replied.

Slater also responded directly to a particularly “triggered” follower who questioned her frequent photos with Savchenko. “You seem triggered by me posting dancing pics with a partner I dance with mostly. You know I’m a professional dancer right?! This is what I do for passion and for a living, so I will post about it, whenever I would like,” she wrote.

Slater also shared a post in which she described her relationship with Savchenko as “just a beautiful friendship.”

Slater was previously married to fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber from 2018 to 2022, while Savchenko divorced his wife Elena Samadonova in 2021. More recently, he split from his girlfriend, Elena Belle, in March 2024.

