Gleb Savchenko’s Ex-Wife Makes New Claims in Custody Case

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko finds himself listed in another court document brought about by his ex-wife Elena Samodanova.

In documents obtained by ET, Samodanova says that Savchenko has not been available for their children and has not been adhering to their parenting plan.

The two share two children: Olivia, 11 and Zlata, 4.

According to the agreement, Samodanova and Savchenko alternate every five days with their children.

“Soon after the Judgment was signed, Respondent’s schedule changed, and he was not available to take care of our daughters. Due to Respondent’s long work hours and travels in 2022, he is unable to exercise custody pursuant to current parenting plan,” Samodanova claimed in the documents. “Notwithstanding the foregoing, Respondent refused to amend the schedule amicably and I was forced to file the pending RFO.”

Samodanova Claimed Savchenko Is ‘Out of Town’ For the Next Few Months

In the filings, which were reported by ET, Samodanova says that Savchenko “will be out of town until May” 2022, which means that he will miss the time he is supposed to have with their daughters.

“As detailed in my RFO and confirmed by Respondent’s own ex-parte request, he is not in Los Angeles and cannot exercise the parenting plan pursuant to the Judgment. Waiting for another several months will prolong an obsolete parenting plan, which is not in our daughters’ best interests,” Samodanova claimed.

She goes on to ask for full custody of their children, as well as “the right of first refusal when Respondent is unable to care for our children for a period of 24 hours.”

According to ET, a hearing on the matter is set for March 21, 2022.

Savchenko Stands By Previous Statements

Heavy reached out to Savchenko’s representative for comment. Savchenko made no additional statement, but he does stand by previous statements made on the matter.

In a previous statement, Savchenko said there was “misinformation” being spread about him amid his divorce.

“To clarify, my DWTS tour schedule runs from January 3rd to March 27th, and I have one day off during each week,” Savchenko told Heavy via email in January 2022. “Due to our 50/50 custody split, that means there are 5 weeks where I would have allocated time with my children. I will be flying home one day each week to be with my kids.”

Savchenko also responded to the allegations made regarding his children spending time with their nanny. The original document stated, “My suggestion was based on our childrens’ best interest because they need stability. Respondent insisted that our daughters remain with his nanny while he is unavailable and traveling for at least three months.”

Savchenko told Heavy that their nanny has been with the family since their eldest daughter was a baby and is “a respected and integral member of our family and someone with whom our kids have a long relationship.”

He also stated that his current “committed partner, Elena Belle, has become a key part of the lives of me and my children.”

Savchenko and Elena Belle have been together since the middle of 2021, per Us Magazine.

He has asked for privacy and respect for his children.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

