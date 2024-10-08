DWTS Fans Blast Gleb Savchenko’s Score Reactions During ‘Soul Train Night’

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have plenty to say after watching Gleb Savchenko during “Soul Train Night” of season 33.

As Entertainment Weekly noted, Brooks Nader and Savchenko used the Marvin Gaye song “Sexual Healing” for their rumba. They received a total score of 28 out of 40 points.

When the couple received their scores during the October 7 episode, Savchenko rolled his eyes and mouthed “Whatever.”

Fans have been vocal about the romance teases from Savchenko and Nader this season, with many viewers noting they thought the “showmance” was being pushed too hard. After seeing his reaction to the scores, many viewers became even more critical.

Gleb Savchenko’s Eye Roll Sparked Intense Pushback

“Gleb’s eyeroll and ‘whatever’ [expletive] me off. Maybe if you stopped milking your showmance and put some effort into teaching her you’d get better scores babes,” tweeted one unimpressed viewer.

“Gleb!!!! Stop rolling your eyes when YOU AREN’T DOING YOUR JOB!!!!! You can’t get mad that the judges are critiquing you. This is #DWTS the bachelor is on a different night,” a frustrated viewer tweeted.

“Gleb seems kinda immature,” one critic on Reddit noted of Savchenko’s reaction during “Soul Train Night.”

“Gleb rolling his eyes like they deserved those points. Sir, you are bringing a stripper pole to the dance floor tomorrow. Let’s not be brave,” tweeted another viewer.

“I’m sorry but Gleb rolling his eyes at the score & saying whatever buddy that was your choreo you made that like the attitude just annoyed me more & I hope him & Brooks are one of the ones gone tomorrow,” read someone else’s tweet.

“Gleb rolling his eyes and mouthing ‘whatever’ at the scores rubs me the wrong way. Sorry but the scores were appropriate,” a separate tweet read.

Savchenko Further Expressed His Frustration Over the Scores

Savchenko shared additional thoughts about the scores in an Instagram Story shared on the show’s Instagram page. The snippet was shared in the show’s subreddit, too.

“I’m not agreeing with the judges’ comments,” Savchenko noted, adding an additional comment expressing how angry he was about receiving sevens instead of eights.

“I get the frustration but he needs to accept some accountability for Brooks not being taken seriously,” a Redditor noted. They continued, “Just look at the backlash they get each week, no one talks about her performance just the forced showmance.”

“He really isn’t getting it…Gleb is going to be her demise. I’ll give her part of the blame for the showmance but this attitude of his is going to backfire,” another Reddit user shared.

“There were a few couples underscored tonight, but you don’t see the others rolling their eyes and making a big deal about it,” read someone else’s comment.

“They need more time in the studio and less time in the sheets,” quipped a different Redditor.

“I’m ready for them to go home. The fake relationship is just annoying and try hard,” one fan noted on Instagram.

“I’m so glad they cut Gleb off…I won’t be sad to see him go,” another show fan wrote. They added, “Rosie [Perez] was right, way too much with the posing and flipping the hair.”

“Maybe they should spend more time dancing in rehearsals and less other stuff…wouldn’t be mad if they went home,” someone else commented.

“Brooks might be enjoyable if her partner was anyone but the Spandex Lothario,” a critic suggested in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

Savchenko and Nader will dance again during the October 8 episode before anyone is eliminated. Fans suspect there is another “Dancing with the Stars” double elimination on the way, and some viewers think it may be tough for the couple to survive this one.