DWTS Fans Have Completely Changed Their Opinion of Gleb Savchenko

After season 31, a lot of “Dancing With the Stars” fans have been praising one of the pro dancers, saying they have completely changed their minds about Gleb Savchenko.

Read on to find out why fans are so over the moon for the Russian professional dancer after the most recent season and why they are now really rooting for him to win the Mirrorball trophy.

Fans Think Gleb Savchenko Grew So Much as a Pro in Season 31

Following the season 31 finale in which Savchenko dressed in full drag for his freestyle with partner Shangela, fans have been praising Savchenko’s growth as a pro and as a choreographer.

“I think Gleb deserves a lot of appreciation for helping Shangela look like an absolute star this season and bringing out the best in his partner,” wrote one fan on Facebook. “I was never big into Gleb as a pro until this season and saw how he took to the partnership with Shangela. This was probably his best season choreography wise in my opinion.”

To that, another fan replied, “I agree 100000000%. He’s a wonderful man actually with a huge heart. I’d love to see him win mirror ball. Maybe next season. Fingers 🤞.”

Another fan posted, “Is it just me or is anyone else thinking that this has been Gleb Savchenko’s best season as far as choreography goes?,” to which another fan replied that this has shown fans a different side of the pro dancer.

“It really showed his true personality! I’ve seen him with the tours! Always the joke of the ‘hottest guy’. It was nice to see a different side of him!” wrote the fan.

“They might not have won, but I think they won the hearts of many,” wrote another fan. “Gleb was awesome, great choreography they were so much fun. Respect for Gleb in Drag. I loved their last dance so much fun.”

“Gleb, you won my heart ! I voted 10 xs each week for you two. You deserved it!! The world needs more men like you in the world @ glebsavenchko,” wrote another fan.

A third fan added, “I never really was a fan for gleb…. until this season! Shangela brought something out of him and made me really like him this season.”

One fan thinks that Shangela actually helped Savchenko grow as a professional partner, writing, “Shangela made Gleb a better pro!”

They continued, “He has never been the best choreographer, but he came out of his shell this season and gave great choreography! They both grew together, through dancing, which is what this competition is supposed to be about!”

On Reddit, a Fans Hopes Savchenko Submitted His Choreography to the Emmys

In a Reddit thread from January 2023 where a fan rewatched all of Savchenko and Shangela’s season 31 performances, the fan thinks Savchenko should absolutely be in Emmy consideration for his choreography.

“The first same sex male partnership on DWTS (US version) was a great success due to their great chemistry, Shangela’s talent as a performer, and Gleb’s excellent choreography. Gleb should definitely submit the Freestyle and Jazz for Emmys,” wrote the fan.

The fan added that they hope Savcheno gets a “ringer,” i.e. someone who is a shoo-in to win, next season.

“I really hope that the next season Gleb gets a ringer, someone like Nicole Scherzinger or Meryl Davis, who is fun and lovely, talented dancer and performer, and with a strong fanbase! I really want Gleb to finally get that Mirrorball!” wrote the fan.

Another fan added, “He should get an emmy nomination for those two dances as well as the Viennese Waltz. Charli’s was better technically, but Shangela’s was the one that stuck out to me that night,” to which the original poster replied, “That [Viennese waltz] was really beautiful, and they were able to tell a story through the dance.”

Savchenko has never finished higher than fourth place, which he has done three times — season 23 with Jana Kramer, season 28 with Lauren Alaina, and season 31 with Shangela. He is actually the longest-tenured current pro who has never won, having joined the cast in season 16. He has danced in 10 seasons and has three fourth-place finishers. Sasha Farber is the second-longest tenured pro without a win. He joined the cast in season 17, though he also has 10 seasons without a win (because different seasons have different pros). Farber has finished in third place twice, in season 26 with Tonya Harding and in season 28 with Ally Brooke. He also has two fourth-place finishes.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023 on Disney Plus.