DWTS Pro Reunites With Girlfriend Weeks After Split Rumors

Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend Elena Belle (whose real name is Natacha Peyre Requena) enjoyed a date day with their respective children in Santa Monica, California.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro proved that his relationship with Belle is still very much on despite previous rumors that the two had been on the outs. On May 29, 2023, Savchenko and Belle took his two daughters and her daughter to World of Barbie for a fun day together.

“I’m in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it’s fantastic,” Savchenko captioned an Instagram post. “Went to a Barbie world today with my girls, had the best time. Def recommend to check it out! Who also loves some plastic, fantastic Barbie doll as much I do?” he asked his 406,000 followers.

Along with pictures of his daughters, Zlata and Olivia, Savchenko also included a couple of snaps with Belle and her daughter.

Their family outing comes just weeks after Belle deleted any and all photos of Savchenko from her Instagram feed, leaving many fans to believe that the two had split.

Fans Left Comments on Gleb Savchenko’s Instagram Post & Many Loved Seeing Him & Elena Belle Together With Their Kids

After Savchenko shared photos from the family day at Barbie World in Santa Monica, dozens of fans commented on the post.

“Why do I feel like you and @officialelenabelle make the PERFECT Barbie and Ken ?! Anyone else ??” one person wrote.

“They are so grown up!!! I saw them when they were little … Olivia is Gorgeous and Zlata is the cutest . Time goes too fast. Hugs Gleb,” someone else added.

“Looks like you are surrounded by your own Barbie dolls in every day life,” a third comment read.

“Your daughters are so beautiful. @officialelenabelle and her baby girl complete your family beautifully. On picture # 4 it looks like @officialelenabelle ‘s head is floating because her body is hidden behind you and your baby,” a fourth Instagram user said.

The Barbie World Date Photos Are the First the Couple Has Shared Together on Their Instagram Feeds in Months

Savchenko and Belle have been spending quite a bit of time apart and they haven’t shared any photos together on their respective Instagram feeds since March 2023.

The last photo that Belle shared of Savchenko was in March 28, 2023, when the two were together for her birthday. As for Savchenko, his post on May 29, 2023, marks the first of Belle since Valentine’s Day.

In mid-April, Belle shared photos from her time at Coachella with Savchenko in 2022 on her Instagram Stories. Savchenko reshared one on his Stories, proving the two were still, indeed, an item.

And while they haven’t posted too frequently together, their other social media activity proves that they are still very much an item.

“Enjoy Disney Land babe I’ll drop you off and will pick you up,” Savchenko commented on Belle’s Instagram video on April 29, 2023.

“Miss u,” Belle wrote in the comments section of another one of her Instagram posts shared days earlier. “I miss you more,” Savchenko replied.

