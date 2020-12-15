Who Is Gleb Savchenko’s New Girlfriend?

Following season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Gleb Savchenko was the subject of many rumors surrounding his divorce, cheating allegations, and a possible new relationship.

Savchenko announced his divorce from his wife of 14 years, Emma Samodanova, earlier this year. Following the announcement, Samodanova told People magazine that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

Rumors followed that Savchenko had been having an affair with his Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause, though they both denied that. Stause has since revealed she’s in a relationship with Keo Motsepe, another DWTS professional dancer.

Savchenko’s New Girlfriend is Dancer Cassie Scerbo

After Savchenko took a trip to Mexico alongside Stause and Motsepe, Entertainment Tonight and People confirmed that his new girlfriend is actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo.

A source told ET that Scerbo and Savchenko have been together for a short amount of time and they’re “having a lot of fun together.” The source added that they get along very well.

“They’re not serious at this point, but they’re seeing where things go,” the source told the outlet. “They’ve been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better.”

Scerbo seems happy, uploading a post on Instagram from their vacation, writing, “Happy girls are the prettiest.”

Scerbo is an actress and professional dancer best known for starring in Bring It On: In It To Win It and in the Sharknado film series.

Savchenko has also shared a post from Mexico on Instagram, featuring him and Keo Motsepe by the pool together. He wrote, “2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”

Savchenko Says His Relationship With Stause Was ‘Strictly Platonic’

Savchenko and Stause have insisted that their relationship was nothing more than friendship, and that seems to be confirmed now. Savchenko, when the rumors started, spoke with Us Weekly about the allegations, and he insisted that he and Stause were just friends who had a platonic relationship.

“Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split,” he told the outlet. “Emma and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I, paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has not chosen to do the same.”

Stause also denied the rumors on Instagram Live soon after Savchenko announced he was getting divorced from his wife.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” she said in an Instagram story. “Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

She said that they never had a romantic relationship but did become good friends through all the time they spent together rehearsing for DWTS.

Some Dancing With the Stars costars have also come forward about the allegations, including pro dancer Cheryl Burke, who said she didn’t know if the rumors were true on an episode of her podcast. She did, however, say that just because people have chemistry on the dance floor does not mean they’re hooking up on the side.

