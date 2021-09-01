Meet Gleb Savchenko’s New Reality TV Star Girlfriend

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko went through a divorce during season 29. He now has gone public with his new girlfriend, model Elena Belle. Here is what we know about her and their relationship so far.

At First, Savchenko Was Playing Coy

During a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Savchenko was asked if he was still single and he gave a vague answer that definitely confirmed he was spending time with someone.

“I have a friend, let’s put it this way. A friend,” said Savchenko. “I have a beautiful friend. She’s kinda famous. That’s it!”

Of course, that put celebrity sleuths on the case and US Weekly revealed that his new lady friend is none other than Swedish model Elena Belle. A source told the magazine that Savchenko and Belle met on the 4th of July through a mutual friend and later took a vacation to Miami Beach together, something the two of them have confirmed on Instagram.

Savchenko posted a few shots from their Miami vacation to an Instagram story, writing, “Take me back… @officialelenabelle” and “Bye Miami…til next time.”

Belle Is a Reality TV Alum

Belle (given name Natacha Peyre Requena) is a 36-year-old Swedish model who appeared on the Swedish version of the reality TV show “Paradise Hotel” and also the reality show “Svenska Hollywoodfruar,” which is kind of like a Swedish “Real Housewives” show.

Belle has a daughter, Luna Belle, 3, from her marriage to music producer Michael Theanne, who died in February 29, 2020. According to the “Expressen,” he went for a hike and collapsed after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 45 years old. Billboard reported at the time that Theanne was the longtime manager for musical acts Steve Aoki, Cheat Codes and Deorro.

A source told US Weekly that Savchenko and Belle have bonded over being single parents. Luna is almost the same age as Savchenko’s younger daughter, Zlata, who is 4 years old; he also has Olivia, who is 10 years old, both of which are from his marriage to fellow professional dancer Elena Samodanova. The two split in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage.

Savchenko has really embraced the single dad thing, recently telling “Entertainment Tonight” that he is actually now more present for his daughters since the split.

“It’s funny because when we were together, with Elena, I didn’t have that much time with them. Because either I was on tour, or on the season, and we had a full-time nanny,” said Savchenko. “Now we go strictly five and five. It’s 50/50, so on my days, it’s like 100 percent me being a single dad with two girls.”

He and Olivia also recently won a father-daughter ballroom dancing competition.

Interestingly, Belle was recently linked to another person with a “Dancing With the Stars” connection. Back in April 2021, the Daily Mail reported that Belle was spotted returning from vacation in Mexico with actor David Charvet. Charvet was married to former “Dancing With the Stars” host Brooke Burke from 2011 to 2020; they share a daughter, Heaven, 14, and a son, Shaya, 13.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. The first two cast members have already been revealed, with the remaining cast coming on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

