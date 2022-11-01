SEE IT: DWTS Pro Dragged by Fans for ‘Trashy’ Halloween Photo

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro isn’t earning many points with fans after sharing the couples costume that he and his girlfriend wore to a Halloween party.

On October 27, 2022, Gleb Savchenko shared a couple of photos of himself and his model girlfriend Elena Belle (whose real name is Natacha Peyre Requena) dressed up as a dead bride and groom, complete with fake gunshot wounds.

Savchenko wore a pair of white pants with a silver waistband and an open white vest without a shirt underneath. His accessories included a pair of silver sneakers and a shiny bowtie. The ballroom pro had a bullet wound on his forehead, complete with fake blood, and one in the center of his chest that appeared to be dripping down towards his abs.

Meanwhile, Savchenko’s girlfriend went with a sexy lace two piece number with thigh-high stalkings and a veil. She wore a pair of high heels and also sported a faux bullet hole in the center of her forehead.

Fans took to the comments section of Savchenko’s post to weigh in on the costumes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Criticized Savchenko & Belle’s Costumes

Although there were plenty of people who thought that these Halloween costumes were “hot,” Savchenko’s dead husband look didn’t go over well with fans and many criticized the snaps in the comments section of the post.

“Not a fan of this at all,” one comment read.

“I’m.thinking your ego has finally taken over. I’m cringing,” another Instagram user said.

“Bad costume choice,” a third person weighed in.

Many fans felt similarly about Belle’s dead bride look.

“She hot we get it, but she’s naked in 95%of her posts! I mean I guess if I looked like her I’d show my body off as well, but it make me think she’s all body and not much else,” another person added.

“That isn’t a Halloween costume it’s bedroom lingerie,” someone else wrote.

“I’m sorry and I’m not a prude by no means but… her outfit is disgusting her a** is hanging out, ugh Glen thought u were better then this,” read another comment.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Savchenko & Belle’s Coachella Looks

Savchenko hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing photos of his girlfriend — the two have been linked since the summer of 2021, according to Us Weekly.

When Savchenko isn’t in the ballroom or with his kids, he’s usually doing something fun with Belle. In April 2022, the couple attended Coachella together. Savchenko shared on Instagram that it was his first time at the music festival.

In his post, Belle was seen wearing a very skimpy outfit that consisted of a hot pink thong covered by a sheer white sarong and a matching hot pink top that left little to the imagination.

Several fans filled up the comments section of the post letting Savchenko know that he and Belle looked “hot,” but others thought that Belle’s outfit was just too much.

“Dancers or porn stars? I don’t know anymore,” one comment read.

“For an attractive woman she seems to cry for attention. Classless,” someone else wrote.

