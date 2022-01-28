‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Shares ‘Thirst Trap’ on Instagram

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko recently got fans talking after he posted what some would consider a “thirst trap” on Instagram.

Savchenko posted a photo of himself dressed in nothing but a towel in front of what appears to be a bathroom mirror.

“Dance. Shower. Bus. Repeat,” Savchenko wrote. “Who’s coming to see me on tour?”

The photo got a big reaction from Savchenko’s fans as well as his coworkers, and it garnered nearly 7,000 likes at the time of writing.

Fans Called the Photo a ‘Thirst Trap’

Daniella Karagach, a fellow dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” commented on the photo, telling Savchenko that it looked like it should be a commercial for the lotion in the picture.

“This should be a @cerave commercial…” she wrote. Savchenko replied that he thought the company should at least send him some free products for the publicity.

Other people also talked about the lotion in the comments, with one person saying that they loved that he used that brand, and another wrote, “The Lotion. This picture giving serious thirst trap.”

“Will you be dropping the towel?” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Damn your wife is a lucky woman!!!”

“Looking @glebsavchenkoofficial and awesome abs and belly button have fun on tour,” one person commented.

Savchenko recently opened up about the “Dancing With the Stars” tour to E Online, and he said that he sometimes was not able to get fully dressed behind the scenes.

“The costumes are amazing,” he shared. “Each person probably has 17 to 20 changes during the whole show. Sometimes there’s a moment where I’m barely making it to the point where I can’t even button up my shirt. I’m barely making that change.”

He later talked about the fact that he had to spend a long time away from his family members while on tour, and while that’s hard for him, he still feels like he’s surrounded by family.

“It’s a family. I don’t know what I would do without them. It’s really special,” he shared.

Karagach Recently Shared a Spicy Image as Well

On Monday, January 24, 2022, Karagach took to Instagram to share some photos of herself with her husband, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, and fans were obsessed with the steamy snaps.

“There’s nothing like sharing your dreams and passion with your person,” Karagach wrote in the caption. Pashkov took to the comments to write, “#mutual.”

The comment section on the photo, which has over 40,000 likes at the time of writing, exploded with comments from both fans and coworkers.

“You’re in my hometown!! And these are hot,” Amanda Kloots, a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant wrote.

Sasha Farber commented, “Opa.”

One fan thought the photos should be tagged “NSFW,” or “Not Safe for Work,” and another wrote, “Well damn you two, You’re heating up my state! #ohio.”

“I’m here for this thirst trap!” another comment on the post read.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

