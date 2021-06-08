Gleb Savchenko Details Massive DWTS Fight

On a recent podcast, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and his season 23 partner Jana Kramer recalled a huge fight they had on set where the pro dancer called Kramer a “f***ing b****”, which he knew right away was way over the line — and the two are able to laugh about it now.

Read on to find out what happened and if Kramer would ever go back on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Fight Happened During a Press Event For the Semifinals

Jana & Gleb's Tango – Dancing with the StarsJana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko dance the Tango to "Hands to Myself" by Selena Gomez on the Dancing with the Stars' Season 23 Latin Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-10-18T02:45:27Z

On an episode of Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down,” she and Savchenko talked about a huge fight they had during the semifinals of season 23, which featured four couples — Kramer and Savchenko, Calvin Johnson and Lindsay Arnold (who took 3rd), James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess (who took 2nd), and Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy (who won). Ahead of the performances, they got the remaining couples together for a press event, which Savchenko was incredibly late to — and apparently, being on time was a huge problem for him.

“You used to be so late and it drove me crazy because I’m like respect my time. I have my kid, I’m separated from my husband, I was stressed,” recalled Kramer.

Savchenko continued the story: “It was the semifinals, it was towards the end of the show, and we had this master interview, so important, full-on production, 10 producers on set, all this lighting and I’m late for the whole thing because I was in wardrobe fighting them over Jana’s dress.”

Savchenko explained how wardrobe wanted Kramer to wear a certain dress that week for performing and he thought she would look better in something else — “I’m like, I know she would look beautiful in this!” — but they weren’t listening to him.

So he was late for this huge interview, but Kramer “didn’t know” why he was late. When he finally arrived, he sat down and Kramer gave him “this attitude.”

“I did, I did!” Kramer said with a laugh, as Savchenko continued, “She snapped. She said something really annoying and I was like, ‘You’re a f***ing b****.’ … and everybody kind of went, ‘Oh, s***.'”

Kramer Stormed Off Set and Savchenko Knew He Had Really Crossed the Line

Jana & Gleb's Contemporary – Dancing with the StarsJana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko Contemporary to "In My Daughter’s Eyes" by Martina McBride on the Dancing with the Stars' Season 23 Memorable Year! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-10-11T03:53:11Z

Savchenko said that he “felt so bad” as soon as he said it.

“She stormed out of the room, she threw the mic. I ran out … in the street, I stopped her, I was like, ‘Listen, babe, we are in this together, let’s just f***ing do the job. Let’s just dance,'” said Savchenko, adding, “They showed a little bit of it, but they never actually showed the whole thing. She was so mad at me.”

Kramer said that she “was glad they didn’t show” the fight on TV and Savchenko said, “I’m sorry, I should never have said that, to which Kramer responded, “I have to apologize too because I had so much going on with my ex just coming back from rehab and the baby and the stress and the show and then I think when you called me that, I was just like, ‘NO. NUH UH.'”

But she said that despite that, she would absolutely do “Dancing With the Stars” again… if Savchenko was her partner.

“I would do it again, minus the b**** comment [laughs] I would do it all again,” said Kramer, adding, “I would do it 1000 percent if you were my partner.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres September 2021 on ABC.

READ NEXT: This DWTS Pro Has an Unusual Party Trick