ABC Censored a Sexy DWTS Number

Several years ago, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko had some super sexy choreography and staging planned for a performance and ABC said no way. Find out which performance the network made a major change to, according to Savchenko and his partner Jana Kramer — who also revealed she was still incredibly nervous about the sexy dance because her father was in the audience.

ABC Made Savchenko & Kramer Change Their Tango





Play



Jana & Gleb's Tango – Dancing with the Stars Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko dance the Tango to "Hands to Myself" by Selena Gomez on the Dancing with the Stars' Season 23 Latin Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-10-18T02:45:27Z

During season 23, Savchenko and Kramer performed an Argentine tango to “Hands to Myself” by Selena Gomez for Latin Night on the show. It was during week six and it was their first perfect score of the season — they earned 10s from judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough, and guest judge Pitbull for a total of 40 points.

In the dance, Kramer started in a bed covered with black satin sheets and she and Savchenko writhed around a little before moving on to the dance, which included several difficult and intense lifts. It was super sexy — but apparently, Savchenko’s original plan was much sexier and ABC censored it.

On a recent episode of Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down,” Savchenko explained, “The original idea [for the dance] was I wanted you to start with two other guys and for me to come in … and they did not approve that.”

Kramer said that even she was uncomfortable with it and she considers herself pretty easy-going and open-minded. But even with them cutting out the allusion to a threesome, the dance was still incredibly racy — it ended with the two dancers soaking wet in a faux rainstorm. Kramer said she couldn’t believe ABC let them get away with any of that.

Kramer’s Dad Was In the Audience For That Dance





Play



Jana & Gleb's Samba – Dancing with the Stars Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko Samba to "Get Down Tonight" by KC & The Sunshine Band on the Dancing with the Stars' Season 23 Eras Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-10-25T03:54:02Z

Kramer said she actually could not believe ABC approved what they did and it was extra nerve-wracking for her because that was the week her dad flew out to be in the audience at the live show.

“I totally forgot that you wanted two other guys and I remember being like, ‘I am so uncomfortable that this is the show that my dad is coming to!'” said Kramer, adding, “The fact that my father was in the audience for that dance … that’s the one that he sees … I still to this day cannot watch that dance because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, how did ABC approve that?!'”

Kramer also revealed that it was after that perfect 40 that they had their first fight.

“We had our first fight after those four 10s, remember? It was the next dance. It was the washer-dryer scene,” Kramer reminded Savchenko, who then remembered it was their samba.

“I hated the samba. I hated it to my core. Hated it, hated it,” said Kramer with a laugh.

But that was hardly their last fight. They also revealed on that podcast that during the semi-finals, they had a huge fight on set in front of everyone where Savchenko called Kramer a “f******* b****” and she threw her microphone and stormed out of the ballroom.

Still, Kramer said she would absolutely return to “Dancing With the Stars” if she could guarantee that Savchenko would be her partner.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko Breaks Silence On Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Affair’ Comments