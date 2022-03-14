Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gleb Savchenko: ‘Not a Good Look’

Some fans of Gleb Savchenko and ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are upset with the professional dancer after he said he identified with a clip posted by Kanye West.

In the clip, West details his feelings about his custody agreement with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian and talks about feeling pain that he can’t see his kids as often as he would like, as well as feeling as though he’s been vilified in the process.

Savchenko shared the clip to his Instagram story, writing, “I feel your pain” with a prayer and a broken heart emoji.

Some People Were Upset With Savchenko

After a fan posted a screenshot of Savchenko’s story on Instagram, some took to the replies to share their distaste for the post.

“It always makes laugh when men like Gleb/Kanye pretend like it’s the mother that keeps them away from their kids and not their own behavior,” one person wrote. “Kanye has mental issues and prioritizes work over everything and Gleb prioritizes dance over everything yet somehow it’s Elena [Samodanova] keeping him away from them… he’s trying to act like a victim and I’m not buying what he’s selling.”

Another person replied, “Not exactly who I would compare myself to, but okay.”

“This isn’t a good look at all,” another person wrote in the replies.

Some people did defend Savchenko in the comments as well.

“I feel bad for Gleb and his kids,” one person wrote. “I hope that both parties can control their emotions, be logical and respectful, and reach an agreement. And actually, stick to this agreement!”

Others said that Savchenko is working to support his family, which makes his situation different than West’s.

“It’s not like the DWTS pros are millionaires, court docs said Gleb makes $400k which in LA really isn’t crazy money and we know tour is majority of that,” they commented. “Besides not needing the money, Kanye just isn’t around even when he’s not working. I don’t know why Gleb’s identifying with Kanye tho lmaoooo, situations are different.”

Savchenko’s Ex-Wife Wants Primary Custody

In documents obtained by ET, Samodanova says that Savchenko has not been available for their children and has not been adhering to their parenting plan.

The two share two children: Olivia, 11 and Zlata, 4.

According to the agreement, Samodanova and Savchenko alternate every five days with their children.

“Soon after the Judgment was signed, Respondent’s schedule changed, and he was not available to take care of our daughters. Due to Respondent’s long work hours and travels in 2022, he is unable to exercise custody pursuant to current parenting plan,” Samodanova claimed in the documents. “Notwithstanding the foregoing, Respondent refused to amend the schedule amicably and I was forced to file the pending RFO.”

Heavy reached out to Savchenko’s representative for comment. Savchenko made no additional statement, but he does stand by previous statements made on the matter.

In a previous statement, Savchenko said there was “misinformation” being spread about him amid his divorce.

“To clarify, my DWTS tour schedule runs from January 3rd to March 27th, and I have one day off during each week,” Savchenko told Heavy via email in January 2022. “Due to our 50/50 custody split, that means there are 5 weeks where I would have allocated time with my children. I will be flying home one day each week to be with my kids.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

