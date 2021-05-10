Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Keo Motsepe & Gleb Savchenko

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are upset after professional dancers Gleb Savchenko and Keo Motsepe released a now-deleted video of them allegedly partying with much younger women, according to a Reddit thread and Twitter thread.

Motsepe and Savchenko are good friends, which has been well-documented. The pair often take vacations with one another, and they enjoy pranking each other while in public. They also like to dish on what it’s like to hang out with one another.

The two have been on “Dancing With the Stars” together since Motsepe’s first season, which was season 19. They also recently vacationed together in Mexico alongside their then-girlfriends Chrishell Stause and Cassie Scerbo.

Fans Are Disappointed With Their Behavior

not me saving it pic.twitter.com/O0D5IIOwN9 — maggie (@alanberstens) May 9, 2021

On Saturday, May 9, one fan took to Twitter to talk about an Instagram story that was allegedly posted and deleted by Savchenko.

“Gleb’s last story UMMM,” the person wrote. “Girlies looking a little young to me.”

Another fan replied to the tweet with the video, which appears to show Savchenko and Motsepe drinking and dancing with some young women at a bar. One of the women has her arms around Motsepe.

“Literally thought the same thing they all look like teenagers,” one person replied. “And the obvious fact that they’re out clubbing with no masks in sight. Glad to say I never got the Keo hype cause he’s just as much of a clown as Gleb.”

One person replied to the video, writing, “this man LOVES posting drunk stories that expose just how disgusting the two of them are.”

Some Fans Think the Video is ‘Not a Good Look’ For ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On the Reddit thread about the video, fans speculated about what the video showed and what they thought it might mean for “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I don’t know if ABC will actually fire them for that but it’s definitely not a good look for a show like ‘DWTS,'” one person wrote. “It’s just not their brand. Also I just hope those girls are actually older than what they look like.”

Another person replied, “I don’t know, but they are definitely young. They may be grown but not too grown for sure. Gleb and Keo are mess and it’s like the purposely trying to ruin their career and image and I don’t get it.”

Some people said they thought that the women look very young, but since the video was deleted and no one was tagged, it’s impossible to know their ages. Other people commented to say that since it looks like they’re in a club, it’s likely the women had to show ID to get in.

Savchenko and Motsepe are not the only professional dancers who have faced social media backlash recently. In late April 2021, fans took to Reddit to talk about Alan Bersten’s allegedly inappropriate behavior while streaming video games on Twitch.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

