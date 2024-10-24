DWTS Pro Only Sees Kids 3 Times a Year

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko doesn’t get to see his two daughters as frequently as he would like. On the October 15, 2024, episode of the “Boyfriend Material” podcast, Savchenko shared that his two kids are currently living in Hong Kong with their mother.

“I love to spend time with them. And I, now they moved to Hong Kong, and they live full time in Hong Kong. I didn’t tell you that,” Savchenko told podcast host and former DWTS alum Harry Jowsey.

“So they went, they moved for a year, and now they decided to stay. But I visit them.

So I visit them three times a year,” Savchenko continued.

Savchenko shares daughters Olivia, 13, and Zlata, 7, with his ex-wife, Elena Samodanova. It’s unclear why Samodanova moved to Hong Kong.

Gleb Savchenko Was With His Kids in August

Back in August 2024, Savchenko shared some pictures of him and his girls on Instagram.

“My loves, can’t even put into words how amazing my last two weeks have been with you, I miss you so so much already,” he captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the post in the comments section.

“I’m happy you got to be with your daughters. I’m sure you’ll miss them once you’re back home. It must be hard for you. They are gorgeous girls and look very sweet like their dad,” one person wrote.

“You and your daughters are beautiful together! My wish for you is to have them in your life more frequently! You are an amazing dad and have so much to give your girls on a regular basis,” someone else added.

“Beautiful Pictures of you and your daughters Gleb !!! They are both so beautiful. Have a wonderful day and weekend. Much Love,” a third fan said.

“Sending you love. You are a great Dad and the girls are lucky to have you,” a fourth comment read.

Gleb Savchenko Isn’t Sure if He Wants More Kids

In his interview with Jowsey on the “Boyfriend Material” podcast, Savchenko was asked if he’d ever have more kids.

“Sometimes I think I want more kids, and sometimes I think I don’t want more kids. You know, it’s a kind of a 50-50 situation,” he said.

“You know, I have to have a right person, I have to, you know, like, here’s so many things, you know, because if I have more kids, I wanna be married to that woman for the rest of my life, and I wanna be happy, have a great family, and like, actually be a present that raised my kid. Like, I wanna go to football games with him, like, I wanna go to movies, I wanna go, like, all this stuff that, you know, I wish I could have done more with my girls, I guess, and I’m older now, and I guess, like, I’m more ready for it, for kids, but at the same time, if I don’t have kids, I already have two beautiful girls, so pfft,” he added.

