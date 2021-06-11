Gleb Savchenko Talks Least Favorite DWTS Partner

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko was recently asked who his least favorite partner was from his time on the show. He wouldn’t name names, but he did say that one of his partners had “a lot of challenges.” Read on to find out who it was and if he would ever dance with her again.

Savchenko Said Nikki Glaser Was the Least Experienced Dancer





Meet Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko – Dancing with the Stars Get to know Nikki Glaser and her partner Gleb Savchenko, and watch them perform live when 'Dancing with the Stars' premieres on Monday, September 24 at 8|7c on ABC! 2018-09-12T17:39:36Z

On a recent episode of Jana Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast, after Savchenko admitted that Kramer was his favorite “Dancing With the Stars” partner, she asked him who his least favorite was. The pro dancer wouldn’t give an answer to that, but he did say that Nikki Glaser was tough because she was so inexperienced.

“I don’t have a least favorite partner,” said Savchenko. “I love everybody, I pretty much stay in touch with everybody.”

He continued, “But the least experienced dancer with a lot of challenges, obstacles that came my way, I would probably say Nikki Glaser.”

Savchenko went on to say, however, that it’s not just about the quality of dancing and he would dance again with Glaser in a heartbeat.

“Who cares about dancing? If I would have to choose between this and this, I would take definitely Nikki, you know what I mean? One-hundred percent. I don’t want to mention other people’s names.”

Savchenko’s Partners Have Said He’s Tough to Work With





Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko #DWTS interview at Doris Bergman's 9th Style Lounge & Party #Emmys2018 redcarpetreporttv.com RCRs @AmyCassandraTV talks to @NikkiGlaser @Gleb_Savchenko #DWTS at #DorisBergman's 9th Style Lounge & Party #WeAskMore #GiftSuite #Charity #Emmys2018 Mingle Media TV and Red Carpet Report host Amy Cassandra were on hand for the day of festivities at Doris Bergman's 9th Annual Style Lounge & Party at the newly remodeled Fig & Olive restaurant in… 2018-09-15T17:01:25Z

Two of Savchenko’s partners, Glaser and Chrishell Stause, recently met on the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet and bonded over the fact that they both found Savchenko to be a real taskmaster.

Glaser asked Stause how Savchenko was with her because Glaser found him “very mean sometimes.”

“Did he make you cry ever, with just like a very hurtful thing like he told you you danced like a robot?” asked Glaser, to which Stause replied, “One time he said that we didn’t even deserve 4s [from the judges].”

On “Whine Down,” Kramer said she wanted to apologize to Savchenko for saying he was mean and he laughed and said that he hears that a lot but he doesn’t think of himself as mean.

“Nikki Glaser just told me the same thing and I never think of myself that I could be mean. Look at me, I’m the nicest guy! The nicest Russian dancer,” said Savchenko with a laugh.

Kramer then interjected, “But [Glaser] told me the other day you actually were really mean.”

“You were tough and I love tough … but I’m literally trying my hardest — and I’ve talked to Bobby Bones about this and Lauren [Alaina],” said Kramer, adding, “You go in and you’re so excited, but then when you hit the second or third week, you are so mentally and emotionally wrecked, you’re like, ‘I suck. I’m not good at anything, I’m the worst.’ And you’re putting yourself out there and it’s embarrassing and you’ve got a Russian screaming at you ‘stronger legs!’ and you’re like, ‘I’m trying!!!'”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

