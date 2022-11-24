DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Says Goodbye to a Dear Friend

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Gleb Savchenko has fans in tears over his social media post where he paid tribute to retiring judge Len Goodman.

Here is what the pro dancer had to say about the departing judge:

Gleb Savchenko Called Len Goodman ‘The Heart of the Ballroom’

In an Instagram post of a behind-the-scenes photo of Savchenko and Goodman posing with their arms around each other, Savchenko called the longtime judge “the heart of the ballroom” and said that Goodman much a “huge impact” on him.

Savchenko wrote:

Savchenko wrote:

Dear Len, I've met you when I joined DWTS in 2012 and you also judge 'Strictly Come Dancing' few years later where I've competed for only one season. You've made a huge impact on the show and especially on me. Every time you would give us comments we would go back to the studio and work extra hard to improve it. You pushed us to stay authentic and true to the style of ballroom dances that has been given us each week and I always try to include your favourite chase capes and twist turns in a paso double. Savchenko ended by saying, "You are a heart of the ballroom and I'm gonna miss you so very much. Let's make this last week the best week ever and hopefully get that 10 from Len!"

He also said in the comments that he cried when he heard the news about Goodman’s retirement. A commenter wrote, “I cried when I heard Len was retiring. Thank you Len. I have watched every show and look forward to it,” to which Savchenko replied, “Me too” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Val Chmerkovskiy Said on Instagram That It Was ‘A Pleasure’ to Dance for Goodman

Other pro dancers have been posting their own tributes to Goodman as well. In an Instagram story, pro Val Chmerkovskiy had this to say about Goodman:

Len, I love you. I already miss you. Thank you for being such a great guidance here on the show and being such a great authority of ballroom dance. It’s a pleasure to have danced for you for so many years.

On her Instagram, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said it has been “an honor” to have worked with Goodman, writing, “You’ve brought so much wisdom and elegance to the ballroom and to my life. You are a dear friend, an esteemed colleague, and you are forever my family. Thank you for everything.”

Veteran pro Louis van Amstel, who returned for season 31 after a 10-season absence, posted a photo of himself with Goodman and wrote, “This man is so very special. He judged me when I was just 18 years old! Len, you are a legend and will be incredibly missed in the ballroom.”

Pro-turned-judge Derek Hough posted two photos of himself with Goodman and praised his “heart, wit, intelligence and unforgettable feeling of getting a 10 from Len.”

“I’ve known you since I was 12 years old and to think how our paths have continued to cross after all these years is astonishing,” wrote Hough. “Then to have the pleasure and honor of sitting beside you on a show I hold dear to my heart has truly been a blessing. I’m gonna really miss all your funny and brilliant metaphors. Can you please write them all down for me in the ‘The Book of Len’ or something. You have truly made an impact on us all.

Thank You – even though you gave me a 6 that one time with Kellie Pickler in semi-finals. Love you, Len.”

Goodman, who was with the show from the beginning in 2005, filmed his final episode on November 21. He has now retired to spend more time with his grandchildren in England.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in 2023 for season 32 on Disney Plus.