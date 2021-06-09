DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko Breaks Silence On Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Affair’ Comments

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko is a good-looking man, which did not go unnoticed by his season 16 partner Lisa Vanderpump. She has previously said that she felt like they had an “emotional affair” during their season and she joked that she “wishes” she had slept with him. Savchenko has now addressed the comments in a recent interview and here’s what is he had to say.

During a recent episode of “Whine Down,” the podcast hosted by Savchenko’s season 23 partner Jana Kramer, Savchenko was asked about Vanderpump’s comments. He first said that she said “we had an emotional connection,” but that’s not entirely accurate.

On an episode of the Bella twins podcast, what Vanderpump said was, “I did become very close to Gleb, I loved him. I did feel we had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it’s so scary … I adore him, him and his wife, they’re great. I had a great experience with him, I really did.”

But then Kramer told Savchenko about Vanderpump recently joking around on her show “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” that she wishes they had slept together. In the context of the show, guest Cheryl Burke, who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” pro, said that “everyone speculates” that you’re sleeping with your celebrity partner.

“Weren’t you guys?!” Burke said to Vanderpump, to which the Bravo reality star replied, “Oh, I wish we were sleeping together! What are you talking about?! I tried!”

When Kramer told Savchenko about this, he was surprised and said, “First of all, she’s married to Ken [Todd] and I love Ken and I was married at that time, so. And like, here’s the thing — I don’t know, like you can’t do it, right?!”

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd have been married for nearly 40 years and they share two children, a daughter named Pandora and a son named Max. At the time, Savchenko was married to fellow professional dancer Elena Samodanova, with whom he shares two daughters. They split in November 2020, with Samodanova accusing Savchenko of infidelity.

On “Whine Down,” Savchenko went on to say that the sexy chemistry is an “illusion” that the dancers must create in order to be true to the dance and work together well.

“It’s like acting — like two actors are married, they have a family and then you book a movie where you have to be naked, making out with a hot dude and they’re shooting in Canada somewhere for four months, but it’s still acting. It’s not real,” Savchenko explained. “You want to create that illusion. And you do have to have chemistry with your partner because I think that’s important to work together … you don’t want to hate each other, you know?”

Kramer also asked him to name his favorite celebrity partner, “other than [her],” she joked, but he said, “You were my favorite partner, you know it.”

The two were quite good together, finishing in fourth place on their season — even if they did have a massive on-set fight that culminated in Savchenko calling Kramer a “f***ing b****.” But Kramer even said that she would “1000 percent” do “Dancing With the Stars” again — but only if Savchenko were her partner.

“I would do it again, minus the b**** comment [laughs] I would do it all again,” said Kramer.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

