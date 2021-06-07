Gleb Savchenko Reunites With Former DWTS Partner Who Says They Had an ‘Emotional Affair’

Professional dancers and their celebrity partners on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” often become friends and stay in touch for years following their appearance on the show, and that seems to be the case for Gleb Savchenko and partner Lisa Vanderpump who have both been in the spotlight recently for different reasons.

Vanderpump and Savchenko were paired together for season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which aired in 2013. Together, they came in 10th place and finished with a high score of 21 out of 30, according to the “Dancing With the Stars” wiki.

Recently, Vanderpump has said that she felt she had an “emotional affair” with Savchenko during that time, though she later took back those comments, according to The Blast.

Savchenko and Vanderpump Had an ‘Emotional Connection Reunion’

The couple reunited at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, June 4, 2021, according to a photo posted by Savchenko on Instagram.

For the caption, Savchenko wrote, “Emotional connection reunion, I absolutely adore you @lisavanderpump.”

The comment may have been a reference to Vanderpump’s previous comments about Savchenko on her show “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.”

“I think I had an emotional affair with him where I clung on to him because it was so scary,” Vanderpump told professional dancer Cheryl Burke during her time on the show, according to The Blast.

Vanderpump Previously Joked That She Wishes She’d Slept With Savchenko

Vanderpump was already married with children when she was partnered up with Savchenko during “Dancing With the Stars,” but she did say on her show that she felt an intense attraction to Savchenko.

During the same episode of “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump,” Burke said a lot of people speculate that the couples on the show are sleeping together.

“You know the show, everyone speculates ‘are they sleeping together?'” Burke said. ” … Weren’t you guys?!”

Vanderpump laughed before responding.

“Oh, I wish we were sleeping together!” she joked. “What are you talking about?! I tried!”

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been married since 1982. They have two children together, a daughter named Pandora and a son named Max.

Fans also thought that Savchenko was having an affair with his season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, during her time in the ballroom. It was later revealed that Stause was actually dating another professional dancer – Savchenko’s best friend, Keo Motsepe.

They also recently vacationed together in Mexico alongside their then-girlfriends Chrishell Stause and Cassie Scerbo.

Savchenko Recently Received Backlash From Fans

Some fans were upset with pros Savchenko and Motsepe after they released a now-deleted video of them allegedly partying with much younger women, according to a Reddit thread and Twitter thread.

Motsepe and Savchenko are good friends, which has been well-documented. The pair often take vacations with one another, and they enjoy pranking each other while in public. They also like to dish on what it’s like to hang out with one another.

The two have been on “Dancing With the Stars” together since Motsepe’s first season, which was season 19.

On the Reddit thread about the video, fans speculated about what the video showed and what they thought it might mean for “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I don’t know if ABC will actually fire them for that but it’s definitely not a good look for a show like ‘DWTS,’” one person wrote. “It’s just not their brand. Also I just hope those girls are actually older than what they look like.”

