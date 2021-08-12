DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko Has a New ‘Famous’ Woman In His Life

In a recent interview, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko revealed that he might be back on the dating scene. Read on to find out what he said about the new special friend in his life.

Savchenko Teased That He Has a ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Famous’ New Friend

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Savchenko was asked if he is seeing anyone. He said that while he considers himself single, he has a special friend in his life.

“I have a friend, let’s put it this way. A friend,” said Savchenko. “I have a beautiful friend. She’s kinda famous. That’s it!”

As for the mystery woman’s identity, that remains a, well, mystery so far. The only interesting thing that has been happening on social media recently was that Savchenko gave some dance lessons to his season 27 partner Nikki Glaser and her tour-mate, singer/songwriter Anya Marina. Marina wrote on Instagram, “life goal achieved. A dance lesson from @glebsavchenkoofficial?! And with some of my favorite humans.” The others in attendance were Andrew Collin, Matt Pond, and Jen White.

Maybe he’s talking about one of those beautiful ladies! We’ll have to wait and see if he goes public with his new “friend.”

Savchenko Has Been Making A Lot of Changes Recently

Savchenko famously split from his wife of 14 years back in November 2020 amid rumors that he was having an affair. “Dancing With the Stars” fans were abuzz that the rumors were about his season 29 partner Chrishell Stause, but it turned out she was actually secretly dating fellow pro dancer Keo Motsepe; they split a few months later. After the season wrapped, Savchenko went public with new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo, but they have since split.

When “Entertainment Tonight” asked him about his dating status back in May, he said at that time that he was “single and ready to mingle, ladies!”

But in all seriousness, he said that he and his ex, Elena Samodanova, are doing their best to make things as easy as possible on their two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 4.

“I have huge respect to Elena and I only wish her the best. We are co-parenting our kids together — we have two beautiful daughters, Olivia and Zlata … the co-parenting, we found that middle ground. We took a holiday together just a month ago. We celebrate holidays together. We’re actually going together as a family, for the girls, of course to Jamaica in June, so we do everything to make our kids feel the most comfortable,” said Savchenko at the time.

The family recently traveled to Palm Springs together for a dance competition. Gleb and Olivia won the father-daughter/mother-son dance competition and Zlata won the children’s chicken dance competition.

Finally, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro also recently listed his Laurel Canyon home for sale for just over $3 million, and he also told “Entertainment Tonight” that he thinks he and his daughters would be “amazing” in a reality TV show about life as a single dad.

“It’s an amazing TV show idea, by the way! Hot single dad with kids? Game over! Olivia would be, like, killing it,” said Savchenko.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Wants His Own Reality TV Show