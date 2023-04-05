DWTS Pro Steps Out With Season 31 Partner as Split Rumors Circulate

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro stepped out with his season 31 dance partner amid rumors that he and his girlfriend have called it quits.

Gleb Savchenko and Shangela walked the red carpet together at the 2023 GLAAD Awards on March 30, 2023. The two built a strong friendship over the course of their time on DWTS. They made it to the semi-finals, finishing in 4th place.

“WOW! What a night! Congratulations to my @dancingwiththestars family on a big win for the outstanding reality program at the 34th annual @glaad media awards! @itsshangela Thank you for being my amazing dance partner – without you it wouldn’t be possible,” Savchenko captioned an Instagram photo of the two at the event.

The outing comes at the same time that fans have become curious about Savchenko’s relationship status. About a week after celebrating Elena Belle‘s birthday together, the two appear to have unfollowed one another on social media and she has deleted all of their photos together from her feed. Additionally, the Swedish model shared a post on her Instagram Stories asking about tattoo removal; she and Savchenko got matching heart tattoos a few months back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gleb Savchenko & Shangela Posed Together & Even Showed Off Their Dance Moves on the Red Carpet

Savchenko appeared to be having a lot of fun with Shangela as the two posed for the cameras and even did a few dance steps together.

“REUNITED with my dancing partner 4 life,” Shangela captioned a post on her Instagram feed after the event.

“Dancing With the Stars” was nominated for a GLAAD award alongside other reality competition shows, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Top Chef.” The show was nominated in 2022, but did not win, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Being an ally for the LGBTQ+ community means so much to me, especially during this difficult time! Raising awareness and visibility and being able to show support and love, and make everyone feel included and welcome is such an honor,” Savchenko wrote on Instagram. “Thanks @glaad and @ketelone for the recognition and having Shangela and I present your brand. We had a blast and we TURNED IT,” he added.

Gleb Savchenko Jetted Off to Mexico With His Daughters After the GLAAD Awards

Just days after the GLAAD Awards, Savchenko shared that he was taking his two daughters, Olivia and Zlata, on a family trip.

“We are off,” he captioned a selfie on his Instagram Stories with his girls on April 3, 2023. “With my girls about to have the best week ever!” he captioned another pic, this time on an airplane. On April 4, 2023, Savchenko shared a video of the view from a balcony from the Hard Rock Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Savchenko has not commented on the status of his relationship with Belle. The two spent a few days in Tulum, Mexico, after the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour wrapped, however, and appeared very happy and in love.

Heavy has reached out to Savchenko’s rep for comment.

READ NEXT: The Surprising Reason Maks Chmerkovskiy Didn’t Want to Join DWTS