Will Gleb Savchenko Quit DWTS Amid Latest Controversy?

Ballroom pro Gleb Savchenko has seen his name in the headlines quite a bit as of late but will the negative stories about him cause him to leave “Dancing With the Stars” behind?

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Savchenko was asked about the latest rumors which suggest he had an affair with his former DWTS partner Jana Kramer. The accusations came from Kramer’s ex-boyfriend, Ian Schinelli.

“There’s a lot of acting, there’s a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know, when you dance and you train someone every day, and you’re up close and personal, you develop a certain connection,” Savchenko told Entertainment Tonight. “The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job was to make sure that we go really, really far.”

“Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not. Whatever she might have said it to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she’ll probably answer the same thing,” he added.

The rumors surrounding Savchenko have been plentiful in the offseason, but will they actually cause him to step away from the reality show?

Here’s what you need to know:

Savchenko Is Hoping to Return for Season 31

Savchenko seems to be letting the rumors roll off his back and he is looking forward to getting back in the ballroom with a new partner for season 31.

When asked if he’d be back, Savchenko told Entertainment Tonight that he was hoping so. “Fingers crossed,” he said. “I love the show. I’ve been doing it all my life. So, of course. It’s my life,” he added.

Savchenko, like all of the pros, has to wait and see if he gets a call from production to return. In fact, he had a similar response in 2021 when asked if he’d participate in season 30.

“2021 has started off great, and I’m looking forward to new opportunities and new projects,” Savchenko told Mr. Warburton magazine. “I hope I will [return to DWTS], but you never know. I’m pretty sure I’m coming back and I’m excited,” he added.

There Are a lot of Unknowns for Season 31

Aside from the big announcement that “Dancing With the Stars” would stream on Disney+ for the next two seasons, there haven’t been many other updates. While fans continue to put together their dream casts and wait for more information about who might be returning, there are only a handful of things we know for sure.

For starters, DWTS will not have a spring/summer season, and will be returning in the fall for season 31.

According to Parade, there are a few pretty good guesses about what — and who — fans can expect to see when the show returns. The outlet suggests that all four judges — Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli — will likely all be back. As for pros, the outlet is doubtful that Sharna Burgess will be a part of season 31 as she is set to give birth to her first child in July.

Another pro who may not return is Val Chmerkovskiy, who previously suggested that season 30 was his last.

