DWTS Fans Upset About Season 33 Showmance & Some Want the Couple Eliminated

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” duo Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader have a great deal of chemistry. The two have been posting flirty TikToks and were even caught kissing backstage.

In a story published September 27, a source told Us Weekly that Savchenko and Nader are “hooking up” though it’s not serious. “It’s casual for now, and they’re both just having fun,” the source said.

While showmances are sometimes welcomed on the show, Savchenko and Nader’s relationship isn’t receiving positive feedback. In fact, some fans want the two voted off the show.

As far as their dancing goes, Savchenko and Nader have done okay. They’ve been in the middle of the leaderboard and they seem to be improving each week. The two made it through the first elimination and have been practicing hard for their third dance of the competition.

Although the show won’t be on Tuesday, October 1, the dances will be taped and will air on Monday, October 7. A live show will air on October 8 and another elimination will take place.

Fans Took to Reddit to Discuss Gleb Savchenko & Brooks Nader

@brooksnader Happens every time🤪🤪🤪🤪 @Dancing with the Stars DWTS @glebsavchenko 2 days til SHOW TIME!!!! ♬ original sound – Jason

Following some new social media posts shared by Savchenko and Nader, some fans took to Reddit to react.

“Can we just vote them off.. please,” one person wrote.

“They’re actually doing the opposite of what they think they’re doing. like all these posts are making me ANGRY and wanting to get them out. if they left it alone i just would’ve been indifferent about them,” someone else said.

“I will vote for absolutely every other contestant with my entire family’s phones because this makes me feel nauseous. I’m not even sexually conservative, it’s just poorly done and unprofessional. Like I can’t even watch the dancing because I’m cringing so hard,” a third comment read.

“I don’t mind showmances like Jenn & Sasha who give us fun banter and flirtation. I don’t appreciate Gleb and Brooks’ soft porn dances. Can we please NOT vote for them???” a fourth Redditor added.

Gleb Savchenko & Brooks Nader Have Both Addressed the Romance Rumors

Fans’ frustration seems to be due to Savchenko and Nader consistently denying there’s anything romantic between them, but playing up a showmance online. Comments surrounding their partnership often mention how the duo says one thing but does another.

TMZ caught up with Savchenko in mid-September and asked about him and Nader. He told the outlet that they get along swimmingly but that he wasn’t romantically interested in her. Instead, the ballroom pro said that he’s solely focused on winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

In an interview with ET on September 27, Nader was asked about her partnership with Savchenko. She had a bright smile on her face and expressed being really happy, though she didn’t give any direct response about a romance.

“He’s amazing. Gleb’s amazing. I’m so lucky to have him as a partner. It’s a great thing, newly divorced, to have Gleb as a partner. Could you imagine a better partner?” she said when talking about her experience on the show thus far.

