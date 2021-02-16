DWTS Almost Had a Same-Sex Pair in Season 29

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Gleb Savchenko recently opened up about his time on the show to Mr. Warburton Magazine. In addition to addressing whether he’ll return for season 30, he also called for a major change on the show — same-sex partners. He even revealed that he wanted to be part of a same-sex duo on season 29 but the show wouldn’t do it.

Read on to find out what he said about the show including a same-sex couple and whether he’s returning to the ballroom.

Savchenko Said He Wanted to Partner With Johnny Weir

Making of DWTS: Pro Dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Gleb SavchenkoDWTS Pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Gleb Savchenko sit down with 'Making of Dancing with the Stars' host and Season 24 Mirrorball champ Rashad Jennings. Val and Gleb talk about the creative challenges they tackle every week for the show, and how they earn the trust of their new celebrity partners each season. Don't miss… 2018-11-12T23:03:41Z

In his cover story interview with the magazine, Savchenko said that he’s pushing the show to include same-sex couples, a moment he “can’t wait for.” In fact, he wanted there to be one last season between himself and figure skater Johnny Weir.

“I can’t wait for this moment! Last season when Johnny Weir got on the show I was like, ‘Johnny, you HAVE to be my partner, but they ended up not doing it. They’ve done it before in Australia with Courtney Act and in the UK with Nicola Adams and they were both amazing!” said Savchenko.

He added that he recognizes there is a “strong male/female dynamic in dance, but if you have two men doing the same thing it would look awesome and be so fascinating.”

“I would love to do it, but it would have to be with the right partner,” he concluded, adding that the support he receives from the LGBTQ community “means so much.”

“I love my fans and anyone who’s super positive and give[s] you lots of love,” said the dancer.

There Have Been a Few Instances Of Same-Sex Pairings Worldwide

Dancing with the Stars 2019 – Week 1: Courtney Act and Joshua KeefeDWTS 2019 broadcast on Network Ten Presented by Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer Judges: Craig Revel Horwood Sharna Burgess Tristan MacManus watch on:10play.com.au/dancing-with-the-stars 2019-12-10T03:33:21Z

The other instances Savchenko was referring to was on the 16th season of the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars in 2019 when drag queen Courtney Act (offstage name Shane Gilberto Jenek) was paired with professional dancer Joshua Keefe.

The other is Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who competed on the British version of Dancing With the Stars called Strictly Come Dancing. In 2020, she was paired with professional dancer Katya Jones, but they were forced to withdraw from the competition three weeks in when Jones tested positive for COVID.

La Salsa di Giovanni Ciacci e Raimondo Todaro – Ballando con le Stelle 31/03/2018LA PUNTATA INTEGRALE SU RAIPLAY goo.gl/4XaUkC TUTTI I VIDEO E LE PUNTATE raiplay.it/programmi/ballandoconlestelle – La coppia formata da Giovanni Ciacci e Raimondo Todaro si esibisce in una Salsa sulle note di "Quimbara". La giuria capitanata da Carolyn Smith assieme a Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni e Selvaggia Lucarelli vota l'esibizione. 2018-04-03T09:18:44Z

Both Act and Adams were the first same-sex pairs on their respective shows. The very first same-sex partnership across all versions of the show was on the Italian version, Ballando con le Stelle, which paired fashion designer Giovanni Ciacci with professional partner Raimondo Todaro in 2018. The two of them reached the finals.

VideoVideo related to dwts almost had a same-sex pair in season 29 2021-02-16T11:47:47-05:00

The closest the U.S. version of Dancing With the Stars has come to a same-sex pairing was in the season 22 team-up challenge when the four couples started out dancing in opposite-sex pairs but featured a sequence where Nyle DiMarco and Jodie Sweetin swapped pros and each danced with a same-sex partner — DiMarco with Keo Motsepe and Sweetin with Peta Murgatroyd.

Savchenko Also Said He’s ‘Pretty Sure’ He’s Coming Back to the Show

Chrishell Stause’s Viennese Waltz – Dancing with the StarsChrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko dance the Viennese Waltz to “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna on Dancing with the Stars 2020! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-03T02:47:10Z

The magazine asked him if he’ll be on Dancing With the Stars next season and he’s not sure — not because he doesn’t want to but because the show hasn’t been officially picked up by ABC yet.

“I hope I will,” said Savchenko, “but you never know. I’m pretty sure I’m coming back and I’m excited.”

He also said that this year has “started off great” for him, but he’s always “looking forward to new opportunities and new projects.”

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Opens Up About DWTS Firing