‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sparks Split Rumors After Cryptic Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko may be single once again.

Fans were quick to notice when Savchenko’s girlfriend, Elena Belle, deleted all of her pictures with the professional dancer from her Instagram account and posted on her now-expired Instagram Stories asking her followers for suggestions about where she should get a tattoo removed.

One fan posted a screenshot of Belle’s Stories to Reddit including one where she wrote, “I know what I bring to the table… so trust me when I say I’m not afraid to eat alone,” and the other where she wrote, “anyone knows of a good tattoo removal place? DM Me.”

She and Savchenko famously have matching tattoos in the shape of a heart on their ring fingers. Savchenko has not acknowledged split rumors at the time of writing.

Fans Say Savchenko & Belle Have Broken Up Before

In the comment section on Reddit, some fans pointed out that Belle and Savchenko have broken up before.

“This happens like 3 times a year,” one person wrote. “You’ll get used to it.”

Another person commented, “They break up constantly lmao i remember somebody on here got roasted for pointing out the extremely obvious. Before I even saw that story, I knew they were fighting bc of the story for her daughter.”

Belle appears to have deleted every picture she had previously posted with Savchenko on Instagram, and she no longer follows the professional dancer. Savchenko has not deleted any posts with the model.

For his part, Savchenko is headed on a trip with his daughters, Olivia and Zlata, he revealed in an April 3, 2023, Instagram Story. A day before Belle posted about the apparent breakup, Savchenko was celebrating “Dancing With the Stars” at the GLAAD awards alongside his season 31 partner, Shangela.

Savchenko posted about the night on Instagram, writing, “Being an ally for the LGBTQ+ community means so much to me, especially during this difficult time! Raising awareness and visibility and being able to show support and love, and make everyone feel included and welcome is such an honor.”

Savchenko & Elena Belle Have Been Together Since 2021

In 2021, Savchenko revealed that he was seeing someone for the first time since his divorce. Belle, whose given name is Natacha Peyre Requena, is a 38-year-old reality TV star and Swedish model. Savchenko was previously married to a woman named Elena Samodanova.

As reported by People, Savchenko and Elena Samodanova were married for 14 years, and their divorce was officially finalized on October 22, 2021. The couple shares custody of their two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.

“My No. 1 priority right now and always will be my daughters and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible,” Savchenko said in a statement published by Us Weekly. “Sometimes relationships don’t work out and this is one of those times. Elena and I agreed to work together on our marriage with grace and be amicable to one another.”

Some fans are speculating that Savchenko and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater could be seeing one another, though there is no evidence that points to that at the time of writing. Slater is newly divorced, however, and they were both on the 2023 “Dancing With the Stars” live tour.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.