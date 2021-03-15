‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Seeks Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko is seeking spousal support from estranged wife Elena Samodanova, according to People.

The filing obtained by People revealed that Savchenko was seeking spousal support alongside joint legal and physical custody of daughters Olivia and Zlata, who are 10 and 3 years old, respectively.

The filing also asked the court to deny Samodanova’s request for spousal support and requested that Samodanova cover Savchenko’s attorney fees and legal costs.

Samodanova Previously Filed for Custody and Spousal Support

In the same type of filing, Samodanova asked that the court terminate the court’s ability to award Savchenko spousal support. She also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters.

The couple’s divorce has been rocky, as it has been affected by cheating allegations and new relationships.

Following the announcement of their divorce, Samodanova alleged that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times, and Savchenko denied those allegations.

Speaking with People magazine, Samodanova said that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Savchenko spoke with Entertainment Tonight about those allegations.

“I’ve never actually cheated on [Elena],” he told the outlet. “Never, ever, ever.”

Soon after the split, Savchenko began dating actress Cassie Scerbo. The two took a vacation to Mexico alongside then-couple Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause. Sources have since reported that the couple decided to split so Savchenko could spend more time with his family, according to Us Weekly.

The couple “aren’t seeing each other right now,” the source told the outlet in February 2021.

“They are taking a break. They haven’t exactly split but are just spending time apart,” they added. They also said that they were “still in touch with each other.”

Since then, Savchenko has been spending time with his family and former Dancing With the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy. During a playdate, he joked that his daughter Zlata and Chmerkovskiy’s son Shai would be part of Dancing With the Stars in the future.

“Catch them on @dancingabc season 55,” he wrote in one post.

Savchenko and Samodanova Announced Their Split in November 2020

Samodanova and Savchenko announced on Instagram in November that they would be getting divorced but had plans to continue co-parenting their two young daughters.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he wrote. “We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Dancing With the Stars will likely return for season 30 in 2021.

READ NEXT: Witney Carson Reveals Her Favorite ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance