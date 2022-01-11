‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Joins DWTS Sweden: Report

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko has a lot on his plate in the upcoming months, and that includes becoming a judge on another dance competition show.

According to People, Savchenko will be joining the Swedish version of “Dancing With the Stars.” The outlet mentions that Savchenko will be a judge on the upcoming season of the show.

There has been no official announcement of Savchenko’s involvement at the time of writing, and Savchenko has not mentioned the move on his social media.

Savchenko’s Ex-Wife Has Requested Primary Custody

Savchenko’s ex-wife Elena Samodanova has requested primary custody of the couple’s children, Zlata and Olivia.

In the paperwork obtained by People, the reason for Samodanova’s request was that Savchenko would be too busy to spend time with his children in 2022. His schedule, according to the outlet, includes filming “Dancing With the Stars” and then going on the tour, “conducting a dance camp in Mexico and being a judge on an upcoming season of the Swedish version of ‘DWTS’.”

“After I became aware of [Savchenko]’s work schedule and realized that he would not be able to take care of the children as we contemplated when we formulated our parenting plan, I proposed to [Savchenko] that the children live with me full-time during DWTS season and tour,” the court documents read, per People.

She added, “I would make sure that our girls spend time with their father when he is available. My suggestion was based on our childrens’ best interest because they need stability. Respondent insisted that our daughters remain with his nanny while he is unavailable and traveling for at least three months.”

Savchenko Missed the First Stop of the DWTS Tour

Savchenko missed the first stop on the “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 tour, according to his now-expired Instagram Stories.

When he is on the tour, however, Savchenko is part of a few of the history-making moments of the same-sex dances that occur throughout the tour.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Savchenko talked about dancing alongside Alan Bersten. The two perform JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s freestyle to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” from the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finale.

“JoJo, I feel like, really broke the barriers on ‘Dancing,’” Bersten told ET, as he and Savchenko gave the interviewer a preview of their dance moves. Primarily, however, Savchenko is partnered with professional dancer Emma Slater during the tour.

Gleb later added, “Let’s circle back to your question on who’s my favorite to dance with and I would probably say Alan,” Savchenko told the outlet, laughing when Slater slapped his arm.

Savchenko has also previously spoken about wanting to be in a same-sex partnership on “Dancing With the Stars.” He opened up to Mr. Warburton Magazine in early 2021 about the possibility.

“I would love to do it, but it would have to be with the right partner,” he shared near the end of the interview.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Slam Pro Lindsay Arnold